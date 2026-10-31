Centre allocates 14,520 tonnes of additional foodgrains for Uttarakhand Ardh Kumbh

The Centre has allocated an additional 14,520 metric tonnes of foodgrains to Uttarakhand for the proposed Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar. The allocation is aimed at ensuring adequate availability and smooth supply of foodgrains during the religious gathering.

The allocation includes 7,260 metric tonnes of wheat and 7,260 metric tonnes of rice. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi informed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the decision through a letter.

State seeks additional stocks The Uttarakhand government had requested the Centre to allocate additional foodgrains to meet requirements during the Ardh Kumbh Mela. The request was made to ensure adequate availability of essential food items and maintain an uninterrupted supply and distribution system during the event.

Following the request, the Department of Food and Public Distribution approved the additional allocation, as communicated by the Union minister to the Chief Minister. The quantity includes equal allocations of wheat and rice, with each accounting for 7,260 metric tonnes.

The additional foodgrains are intended to support arrangements for the proposed gathering in Haridwar in 2027. The state government is seeking to ensure that sufficient stocks are available during the mela and that supplies can be distributed smoothly.

The allocation will add to the state's foodgrain arrangements for the event. The communication from the Centre confirms the additional quantities of wheat and rice approved for Uttarakhand.

Dhami thanks Centre Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the additional foodgrain allocation. He said the decision would help ensure smooth arrangements for the supply and distribution of food items during the Ardh Kumbh Mela.

The state government's request had specifically sought additional foodgrains to meet the anticipated requirements during the event. The Centre's approval covers both wheat and rice, with a combined quantity of 14,520 metric tonnes.

The allocation is expected to support food supply arrangements for the gathering in Haridwar. The state will be able to use the additional stocks to strengthen availability and distribution during the mela.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 is proposed to be held in Haridwar. The additional allocation follows the Uttarakhand government's request to the Centre and is intended to help maintain adequate foodgrain supplies during the event.