Centre to consider Uttarakhand's proposal for expanding EPFO office network

The Union government has indicated that it will examine Uttarakhand's proposal for establishing separate regional and district offices of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), following a request submitted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to improve access to provident fund services across the state.

Advertisement

According to the state government, the proposal aims to strengthen institutional capacity for delivering EPFO services to employees, pensioners and employers while supporting the state's expanding industrial and employment ecosystem.

Proposal to be evaluated under EPFO framework Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a communication to the chief minister, said decisions relating to the creation or upgradation of EPFO offices are based on objective parameters including workload, geographical jurisdiction, employee strength, administrative requirements and public service delivery considerations.

The minister noted that EPFO has undertaken rationalisation of its office network in recent years to optimise workload distribution and improve administrative efficiency across regions.

He stated that the recommendations submitted by the Uttarakhand government have been acknowledged and will be examined in accordance with EPFO's existing operational policies and institutional norms.

Advertisement

State highlights need for greater institutional access The Uttarakhand government has argued that additional EPFO offices would improve access to services for employees and employers, particularly in districts where beneficiaries currently depend on offices located outside their immediate region.

Chief Minister Dhami said expanding the EPFO network would strengthen service delivery for subscribers, pensioners and industrial establishments while making statutory services more accessible. He expressed confidence that the Centre would take a positive view of the proposal after considering the state's administrative requirements.

According to the government, wider institutional coverage could improve access to claim settlements, pension services, employer registrations, account-related updates and grievance redressal. It could also reduce travel requirements for beneficiaries and support faster interaction between employers and EPFO authorities.

Advertisement

The proposal comes as Uttarakhand continues to promote industrial investment and employment generation. Officials believe that improved social security infrastructure can contribute to a more efficient business environment while strengthening employee welfare mechanisms.

The Centre has reiterated that any expansion of EPFO infrastructure will be guided by administrative feasibility and organisational requirements rather than a uniform geographical approach.

Conclusion While no decision has yet been announced, the Centre's response signals that Uttarakhand's proposal will undergo formal evaluation under EPFO's established policy framework, with future action depending on workload, service demand and institutional requirements, along with administrative feasibility and prevailing policy guidelines, before any final decision is taken.