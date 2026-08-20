Champawat district hospital gets blood component unit to strengthen emergency care

District Hospital Champawat has added a blood component separation unit, a facility aimed at improving access to essential blood components for patients requiring urgent and specialised treatment. The unit, established at a cost of around ₹50 lakh, was inaugurated on Thursday, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressing the programme virtually.

The facility is expected to improve the availability of blood components during medical emergencies and reduce the need for patients to travel to hospitals outside the district for such services. It is the first blood component separation facility to be established in Champawat, according to the state government.

Facility to support emergency treatment Speaking at the programme, Dhami said strengthening healthcare services was among the government's priorities and that the new facility would add to the medical infrastructure available in Champawat.

He said Champawat was not merely a constituency for him but his "karmabhoomi", adding that the state government was working towards its goal of developing the district as an ideal district.

Before the new facility became operational in Champawat, blood component separation units at district hospitals in the Kumaon region were available in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh.

Health minister Subodh Uniyal said the facility would allow essential blood components to be made available locally, particularly in serious and emergency cases. He said this would help patients receive treatment on time and reduce their dependence on hospitals in other districts.

₹ 20 crore critical care block Dhami also highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure at District Hospital Champawat. A 50-bed critical care block has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹20 crore.

The hospital already has CT scan, MRI and dialysis facilities. Construction is also underway for a diagnostic wing and operation theatres on the first and second floors, along with parking facilities on the lower ground floor. The project is estimated to cost around ₹11.71 crore.

The chief minister said healthcare infrastructure was being developed with the future requirements of the district in mind.

Focus on wider infrastructure Dhami also outlined projects being undertaken in Champawat beyond the health sector. Road construction and widening works are underway in different parts of the district, while modern parking facilities are being developed to address traffic and congestion-related issues.

A multi-storey parking facility and shopping complex at the Champawat Roadways station is expected to be constructed at a cost of more than ₹62 crore. Parking infrastructure has also been developed at Maa Purnagiri Dham, Reetha Sahib and the tourism guest house.

The district is also receiving more than ₹66 crore for a modern city drainage system. Work on underground electricity lines is progressing, while more than ₹240 crore is being invested to strengthen the drinking water system.

A science centre, women's sports college and modern ISBT are among other projects planned or being developed in the district.