Chandigarh event gives children a platform to showcase business ideas

Children with an interest in creativity and entrepreneurship got an opportunity to showcase their ideas at the Kidpreneur event held at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on October 31. Organised by Prep Right Institute, Panchkula, the event featured 104 stalls and was aimed at encouraging children aged 6 to 15 to explore entrepreneurship through practical participation.

The initiative sought to introduce young participants to the process of developing an idea and presenting it as a venture. Through their stalls, children had a platform to display products and share their work with visitors. The event focused on encouraging independent thinking, collaboration and the ability to turn ideas into reality.

One of the ventures featured at the event was The Creative Bees, run by Abeer Goyal, Riyana Goyal, Suhani Singla and Sia Goyal. The four young entrepreneurs presented a collection of creative products, including quirky stationery, beaded heart mirrors, paracord bag charms, hand-painted pouches, tote bags and do-it-yourself kits.

The variety of products reflected the creative approach taken by the young participants. The stall brought together stationery, accessories, handmade items and kits that allow users to engage in creative activities. It also gave the four children an opportunity to present their work collectively under a venture name.

Young participants explore entrepreneurship The Kidpreneur event was designed to provide children with an opportunity to engage with entrepreneurship at an early age. With 104 stalls, the event brought together a large number of young participants and gave them a shared platform to present their ideas.

For children in the 6-15 age group, taking part in a stall-based event can offer an introduction to several aspects of running a small venture. It involves thinking about a product, preparing it for display and explaining it to people who visit. These activities can help participants understand how an idea can be developed and communicated.

The Creative Bees was among the ventures that showcased products at the event. Its range included hand-painted pouches and tote bags, beaded heart mirrors, paracord bag charms, stationery and DIY kits. The products covered different forms of creative expression, from handmade accessories to items associated with stationery and activities.

The participation of four young entrepreneurs in the venture also reflected the collaborative aspect of the event. Working together on a shared idea can give children an opportunity to exchange views, coordinate their efforts and contribute to a common project.

Focus on creativity, teamwork and ideas The event's stated objectives included encouraging independent thinking and collaboration among children. It also aimed to help them understand how ideas can be taken forward and presented in a practical setting. The 104 stalls provided the platform for participants to put these objectives into practice.