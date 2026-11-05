Chandukaka Saraf marks Diwali with “Rishton Ka Tyohar”

When Chandukaka Saraf began its journey in 1827, it laid the foundation for a business associated with trust, tradition and family relationships. Generations later, that association continues, connecting families through life’s significant moments. This Diwali, Chandukaka Saraf marks its long-standing heritage with “Rishton Ka Tyohar”—a festive campaign centred on relationships, traditions and togetherness.

Two centuries of Diwalis, three generations at the counter

At a Chandukaka Saraf showroom this Diwali, the collections reflect a business that has served generations. Grandparents may select gold jewellery to observe festive traditions. Parents may explore wedding collections and heirloom pieces, while the younger generation can consider lightweight, contemporary jewellery that complements everything from everyday ethnic wear to modern evening outfits.

Chandukaka Saraf’s gold, diamond, bridal and traditional jewellery collections cater to families who value craftsmanship and trust. Meanwhile, its lightweight jewellery range is intended for younger customers seeking versatile designs that reflect their individual style.

The Gen Z edit: Lightweight, stylish and made for different occasions

Diwali celebrations are evolving, with festive reels, coordinated Bhai Dooj outfits and gifts becoming part of the festivities. Chandukaka Saraf’s lightweight jewellery combines contemporary style and traditional design, offering options across generations.

Designed for different occasions: Jewellery suited to college, the workplace, festive gatherings and special occasions.

Minimal and contemporary: Contemporary designs that can be layered, styled and worn.

Options for gifting: Jewellery options for sisters, friends and family members.

Associated with an established business: Gold and diamond jewellery from a business with a history in Maharashtra. Diwali anniversary campaign: 200 prizes to mark 200 years

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Chandukaka Saraf is offering customers the opportunity to win 200 gifts and rewards, including:

Tata Tiago car

Jupiter scooter

Bullet motorcycle

Mobile phones

Gift vouchers and more Terms and conditions apply.

View full Image View full Image Chandukaka Saraf is celebrating its 200-year heritage with Rishton Ka Tyohar, a Diwali campaign focused on family, tradition and togetherness. ( Chandukaka Saraf )

Festive jewellery offers

During the festive period, customers are eligible for the following jewellery offers:

Flat 6.99% making charges on gold jewellery.*

0% making charges on diamond jewellery.*

Up to ₹ 6,000 cashback on purchases made using an SBI Credit Card.* Terms and conditions apply.

Why “Rishton Ka Tyohar”?

Festive celebrations often bring attention to family relationships and shared traditions. A business history spanning generations is associated with more than jewellery—it is also associated with families who return, the traditions they pass on and the trust developed over time.

“Rishton Ka Tyohar” focuses on these family bonds, placing relationships, shared memories and togetherness at the centre of Diwali.

From the managing director

“Our 200-year journey has been built on the trust of families who have celebrated their most precious moments with us. This Diwali, we want every member of the family to find something they love, from traditional gold jewellery to lightweight, stylish jewellery for the younger generation. Every customer is part of the Chandukaka Saraf family,” saidSamyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director, Chandukaka Saraf.