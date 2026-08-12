Char Dham Yatra crosses 47 lakh pilgrims in 114 days, up 4.68 lakh from last year

The number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines has crossed 47 lakh in the first 114 days of this year’s pilgrimage season, according to a state government press release. The figure is 4,68,556 higher than the number recorded during the corresponding period last year.

A total of 47,02,703 pilgrims had visited the four shrines—Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri—between the start of the pilgrimage season and 10 August, the release said. During the same period in 2025, 42,34,147 pilgrims had visited the shrines.

The government said the pilgrimage is being conducted with heightened monitoring in view of the monsoon, with the safety of pilgrims being given priority. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been monitoring disaster management arrangements through the state disaster control room, the release said.

Badrinath records over 16 lakh pilgrims Badrinath has recorded the highest number of visitors among the four shrines so far this year, with 16,12,112 pilgrims visiting the temple. Kedarnath has recorded 14,50,116 visitors, while 7,37,629 pilgrims have visited Gangotri and 6,62,347 have visited Yamunotri.

The release said 2,40,499 pilgrims have also visited Hemkund Sahib during the pilgrimage season.

The Char Dham Yatra began on 19 April with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The government said arrangements for accommodation, food and other essential requirements have been made at the four shrines and along the pilgrimage routes. Security personnel have also been deployed at landslide-prone locations to assist pilgrims.

Despite adverse weather conditions and administrative alerts, 15,376 pilgrims visited the four shrines on Monday. Badrinath recorded 9,559 visitors, followed by Kedarnath with 4,170, Gangotri with 1,204 and Yamunotri with 443.

The government said the pilgrimage is being regulated and, where necessary, temporarily halted in response to weather-related challenges while continuing to monitor conditions.

Pilgrim safety remains focus amid monsoon The release quoted Dhami as saying that the safety of Char Dham pilgrims remains the government's top priority. He said the disaster management department has been kept on alert round the clock in view of the monsoon, while district magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant so that relief and rescue operations can begin immediately in case of an emergency.

According to the release, instructions have also been issued to ensure that pilgrims are moved to safe locations in the event of landslides or other disasters. Pilgrims have been advised to plan their journey according to prevailing weather conditions.

The government said the arrangements and disaster management measures have allowed the pilgrimage to continue despite monsoon-related challenges.

The Badrinath shrine has also recorded a significant increase compared with last year. The temple received 16,12,112 pilgrims in 110 days as of 10 August, compared with 12,61,280 during the corresponding 110-day period last year. This represents an increase of 3,50,192 pilgrims.