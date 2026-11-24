London, Nov 24 (PTI) "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox says he wanted to audition for the role of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film but was rejected for being "too old".

Actor Robert Pattinson has been selected as the next Bond.

In an interview with Virgin Radio UK, Cox said he approached the makers to audition but was denied because of his age.

"Can I say something? I asked to audition for that," Cox said. "Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair," the 43-year-old actor said.

"Next (month) I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old," he added.

Pattinson, who turned 40 this year, is known for starring in famous franchises such as "Harry Potter", "Twilight", and "Batman". He is also set to star in "Dune: Part Three".

Pattinson is the seventh actor to play the British spy in the iconic franchise, taking over from Daniel Craig, who last appeared as Bond in 2021's "No Time to Die."

Other actors who were reportedly in contention included Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult.

Cox went on to praise Pattinson for the career he has carved for himself across genres.

"I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner," he said.

"What an amazing career (Pattinson) has carved out. Some of the stuff that guy has done… worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs, but when he worked with them, it was their first film or stuff," he said.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement following the official announcement earlier this month, describing the role as a "dream come true".

Six actors have portrayed James Bond in its 60-year-long history including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.