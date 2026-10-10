Chases spell was game-changing but we need to find ways to defend totals: Gambhir

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday credited Roston Chase's disciplined spell in the middle overs for checking India's charge, but said the hosts needed to find ways to defend big totals after West Indies pulled off a record chase to win the second T20I by six wickets here.

Chase returned figures of 3/24, dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube in the middle overs to slow India down after a flying start.

"If you look at the context of the game, it was a game-changing, match-winning spell. The way he changed his lines was important on this wicket. But against dangerous teams like West Indies, we need to find a way to defend totals," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

"You have to keep changing your lines and make the batters guess. If you keep bowling the same line and length, they can settle in. He bowled at the batters' legs, went wide and bowled full. He kept changing his approach, and those variations are very important on wickets like these," Gambhir said.

India posted 249/5, powered by Samson's 82 and rapid knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, but West Indies chased down the target in 18.3 overs

"I don't blame anyone or anything. The bottom line is that we could not defend 250. They batted extremely well and deserved to win. We still have a lot of work to do."

Mayank Yadav dropped a sitter as Sherfane Rutherford went on to score 84 in a match-winning 120-run partnership with Shai Hope (102 not out).

"The toss is not in your hands. Catches get dropped; it has happened in the past and will happen in the future. Nobody drops catches intentionally, so you cannot blame anyone for that.