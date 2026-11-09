Cheema alleges political targeting after ED searches linked to AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora

Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press conference alongside Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Chandigarh on November 6, 2026, following the Enforcement Directorate searches at premises linked to the MLA and her family.

Punjab finance minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using central investigative agencies to target opposition leaders, following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at premises linked to Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora.

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Addressing a press conference with Arora, Cheema claimed that the searches, which extended to several properties associated with the legislator and her family, lasted nearly 48 hours but did not result in the recovery of any incriminating documents or money. The claims could not be independently verified.

Cheema alleged that central agencies, including the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department, were being used to put pressure on opposition leaders, particularly in states approaching elections. He also questioned the functioning of the Election Commission, alleging that institutions were being used to influence the political environment.

"The BJP has developed a pattern of misusing central agencies whenever elections approach in a state. The ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and even the Election Commission are being used to intimidate opposition leaders, create allegations and build media narratives to malign political parties," Cheema said.

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He further alleged that the BJP had attempted to persuade AAP legislators to switch parties by offering ministerial positions and Rajya Sabha membership. Cheema claimed that the legislators had declined the offers.

The minister also defended Arora's political record, saying she had raised issues concerning women, students, healthcare and public welfare during her tenure as an MLA.

Arora said the ED had searched her residence, office, hospital and the homes of her parents, brother and other relatives. She claimed that officials questioned her about family property documents, her children's academic records, hospital records and public complaints.

Arora alleges attempts to induce defection Arora alleged that the prolonged searches and questioning had caused mental distress to her family. She also claimed that she had been offered political positions, including a ministerial post, but had rejected the proposals.

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"I entered politics to work for Punjab and the country, not to secure positions, election tickets or fulfil personal ambitions. My commitment is to the people who have placed their trust in me," she said.

Reaffirming her support for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Arora said she would continue working with the party despite what she described as political pressure.

She also cited women's representation in the Punjab legislative assembly, claiming that AAP has 11 women MLAs, the highest number of women legislators in the state's Assembly history.

The press conference comes amid continuing political disagreements between AAP and the BJP over the use of central investigative agencies in cases involving opposition leaders. The BJP's response to the allegations made by Cheema and Arora was not available at the time of publication.

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