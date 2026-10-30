Cheema cites enforcement figures to defend Punjab's anti-drug campaign

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema has cited enforcement figures and a reported decline in drug use to defend the Bhagwant Mann government's anti-narcotics campaign, while criticising rival parties. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said drug use in Punjab had fallen by 5.5%, according to figures he cited.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Cheema challenged the BJP to account for drug-related trends in states under its rule. He cited a newspaper report published on October 25 which, he said, recorded increases of 28% in Delhi, 18% in Uttar Pradesh, 42% in Haryana and 51% in Madhya Pradesh. He said the figures were based on Government of India data, not data compiled by the AAP government.

Enforcement and seizures Cheema said the state had registered 68,545 drug-related cases and arrested nearly 90,000 accused under the Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign since March 31, 2025. He said enforcement agencies had seized around 450 kg of heroin, drug money worth more than ₹23 crore, over 67 lakh intoxicant capsules, about 4,200 injections and 84 kg of intoxicating powder.

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The minister said the government had strengthened enforcement through anti-drone systems at the border. He said an Anti-Gangster Task Force was formed soon after the AAP government took office to conduct raids, make arrests and recover illegal weapons. According to Cheema, 2,105 proclaimed offenders had been apprehended and 81,499 people arrested in action against gangsters and crime. He added that the force had worked to bring back criminals who had fled abroad to evade the law.

Political accusations and response Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government, which was in power from 2007 to 2017, of bringing chitta, other drugs and gangsterism to Punjab. He alleged that the Congress, which governed from 2017 to 2022 after promising action against drugs, had allowed the problem to continue.

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He also targeted the BJP over Gujarat, alleging that the state had become a major source through which drugs were spreading across India despite more than 30 years of BJP rule. These assertions were part of the minister's criticism of rival parties.

Cheema referred to reported remarks by Bihar Director General of Police Kundan Krishnan that other states should learn from Punjab's efforts against drugs. He said the AAP government was committed to stopping narcotics and protecting young people, and would continue action against drug traffickers, gangsters and those involved in organised crime.

The figures and political assessments cited were presented by Cheema. The supplied statement did not include an independent assessment of the drug-use data or responses from the BJP, Akali Dal or Congress.

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