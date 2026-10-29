Cheema cites ₹736.96-crore trail in Majithia case, attacks SAD-BJP

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday cited an alleged ₹736.96-crore financial trail in the case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and criticised the Akali Dal and BJP over Punjab’s drug crisis. Cheema was referring to the latest chargesheet filed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate-assets case.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said the investigation had examined transactions routed through a network of companies and raised questions about the source and movement of funds. He also alleged that the state had suffered extensive damage from the spread of chitta during the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government.

Financial trail under scrutiny Cheema said the chargesheet detailed financial transactions involving companies including Saraya Industries Private Limited, Peregrine Saraya Organics Private Limited, SD Beverages Private Limited, A2Z Transport/Patiala Express, United Wines, UW Enterprises Private Limited and Akash Spirits Private Limited.

He cited several figures from the investigation, including ₹170.39 crore in excess cash deposits, ₹176.56 crore in alleged undue benefits linked to foreign entities, ₹127.90 crore in surplus funds, ₹16.68 crore in alleged benefits linked to Nawanshahr Power Private Limited, ₹194.62 crore in unexplained growth in Saraya Industries and ₹50.81 crore in unaccounted funds.

The case originated with FIR No. 22, registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25, 2025, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation covers the period from March 2, 2007, to March 31, 2017. The latest filing follows the initial chargesheet submitted in August 2025.

The alleged financial trail remains part of an ongoing legal process. Majithia has rejected the allegations, describing the charges as baseless, according to media reports. The figures cited by Cheema should therefore be understood as allegations and findings attributed to the investigation, rather than a judicial determination of guilt.

Political row over drug crisis Cheema attacked the Akali Dal and BJP over the period from 2007 to 2017, alleging that the spread of chitta devastated families and harmed young people. He questioned how Majithia’s financial network had developed and said the transactions under investigation required scrutiny through the legal process.

He also questioned the BJP’s record on drug trafficking, referring to heroin seizures at Gujarat ports. Cheema alleged that political ties could allow drug networks to expand into Punjab, but the statement did not provide independent evidence establishing that claim.

The minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign had led to more than 80,000 arrests since March 2022. He said the campaign focused on action against traffickers, disruption of supply networks and treatment for people affected by addiction.