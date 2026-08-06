“Chennai rapidly emerging as one of India’s next major GCC and IT destinations”: Nair

Global annual office net absorption stands at approximately 350 million square feet. Asia accounts for nearly 100 million square feet of this total, with India commanding a dominant 60 million square feet, underscoring the country’s position as the office capital of the world. Yet, when we look at these numbers against a total global inventory of 15 billion square feet and a US market of 5 billion square feet, India’s current figure of 900 million square feet footprint indicates that this growth story is just beginning.

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This structural growth is changing how companies pick their next destination. Historically, India’s economic growth was limited to a handful of tier-one metros. But today, as multinational companies rethink supply chains, adopt agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and expand Global Capability Centres (GCCs), they are no longer just choosing a country. They are choosing specific cities where their businesses can thrive in the long term.

In the recent edition of Mint's The CEO Dialogue, Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT and Siva Krishnan, Sr. Managing Director – JLL India examined this shift in site selection dynamics and explored how Chennai is proving to be more than an affordable choice. The city is transforming into a future-ready business hub, and a ‘magnet for work’ for modern corporate India.

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“I think Chennai is very soon going to be one of India's biggest IT destinations,” said Nair.

Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT

From cost arbitrage to deep capability Historically, setting up back-office operations in India was driven primarily by cost savings. Today, global enterprises look at four main factors when picking a destination: availability of talent, cost of talent, physical and social infrastructure, and commercial real estate quality. Talent availability has become the single most critical factor.

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Modern GCC operations are no longer limited to routine back-office processing. Enterprises are establishing large innovation centres that house thousands of skilled professionals. This shift has placed Chennai alongside Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune as a top-tier GCC destination.

Chennai’s foundational advantage lies in the depth of its technical human capital, built over several decades. Known historically as the ‘Detroit of India’ after major automotive investments in the mid-1990s, Tamil Nadu produces the highest number of engineers in the country, with Chennai alone generating approximately 250,000 engineering graduates annually.

“For a multinational bank, data management is happening in Chennai, while simultaneously, teams at companies like Pfizer are managing clinical trials. The talent pool is deeply multifaceted,” said Krishnan.

This technical depth comes with strong workforce stability. Lower talent attrition rates give the city a distinct operational edge over rival markets, saving companies from constant retraining costs and helping them retain institutional knowledge.

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Siva Krishnan, Sr. Managing Director – JLL India

Real estate fundamentals Chennai’s commercial real estate numbers reflect this corporate demand. Pre-pandemic, annual commercial leasing in the city hovered between 3.5-4 million square feet. Post-pandemic, net absorption has nearly doubled, reaching 6-8 million square feet annually.

Even with this growth, Chennai maintains one of the lowest commercial vacancy rates among major Indian metros, at just 7%, compared to the national average of 15%. Over 400 operational GCC units now operate across the city.

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This tightening supply has driven institutional capital toward high-growth micro-markets. While Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) Zone 1 remains a traditional commercial anchor, the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road (PTR) corridor has emerged as one of the fastest-growing business arteries in the country.

“When we evaluated top metros, Chennai stood out with just 7% vacancy compared to an Indian average of 15%. Corridors like PTR offer a complete ecosystem close to residential hubs and key transit nodes,” said Nair.

Integration of physical, digital and green infrastructure A city’s capacity to host global enterprise depends heavily on its supporting infrastructure. Chennai’s infrastructure growth has been steady and planned, which has helped avoid the severe congestion seen in other expanding metros.

Physical mobility: The city’s transit network is undergoing significant expansion. Building on its 54-kilometer Phase 1 network, Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro will add 119 kilometers, bringing total coverage to nearly 180 kilometers. This expansion directly connects the Central Business District (CBD) to key commercial corridors like OMR, PTR and GST Road.

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Digital infrastructure: Fast digital connectivity remains a core requirement for high-frequency trading, cloud operations, and AI deployment. Chennai is the second-largest data centre market in India after Navi Mumbai, supported by six undersea submarine cable landings that provide low-latency international internet access.

Sustainable power & ESG integration: As multinational companies enforce stricter environmental standards, green power and sustainable buildings have become key requirements. Tamil Nadu is one of the leaders in renewable energy, particularly wind power. Simultaneously, prime commercial assets in the city are building to international green building standards, with top properties achieving LEED and IGBC Platinum certifications to meet global ESG mandates.

Livability and economic policy continuity Commercial growth relies on a stable residential market. Unlike cities that saw sharp housing price hikes after the pandemic, Chennai’s residential sector has maintained steady absorption. Annual home sales have risen from pre-pandemic levels of 8,000 units to 25,000–30,000 units, with steady price growth keeping housing affordable for tech talent and executives.

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The ecosystem rests on strong interconnected pillars of deep talent availability, expanding metro and digital networks, green-certified buildings and stable industrial policies across changing state governments.

Supporting this end-to-end framework is long-term policy continuity. Successive state administrations have maintained a consistent industrial roadmap, enabling long-term capital allocation while expanding industrial and technology clusters across the state.

The next phase of growth As India moves to its next phase of economic growth, successful business hubs will be those that combine skilled talent, strong infrastructure and sustainable real estate. With over 400 operational GCC units already established and sustained demand coming from global BFSI, engineering, and professional services firms, Chennai is moving past its traditionally conservative profile. By combining institutional real estate, infrastructure readiness, and workforce stability, the city is cementing its position as an essential growth hub for global business in India.

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Watch the full discussion now:

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.