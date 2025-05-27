Cherry harvesting picks up in Himachal; experts flag need for processing units to tackle weather impact

Rampur (HP) May 27 (PTI) As cherry harvesting is in full swing, horticulturists as well as farmers in upper Shimla region see an urgent need for fruit processing units at village level to protect the crops from the impact of unpredictable weather conditions.

Cherry growers are getting good prices for their crops ranging between ₹100 to ₹1,000 per box (each weighing between 400 and 650 grams). However, they often have to struggle with logistics issues while sending the crops to the markets due to sudden change in weather conditions.

According to experts, setting up small-scale processing units at local level will help farmers in getting their crops processed quickly.

Cherry is considered a high-value fruit crop in Himachal Pradesh in the months of April and May but due to short shelf life, timely transportation of produce to the market becomes important.

At present, about 500 hectares of land in Himachal Pradesh are under Cherry cultivation which adds up to ₹200 crore to the state's economy.

Cherries are perished quickly if not stored after harvesting, and the crops have to be transported to the market at the earliest to fetch remunerative prices, says Sanjay Chauhan, subject expert in the Horticulture Department.

Farmers should ensure proper grading and harvest when the fruit is fully ripe, he added.

The cherry harvest is at its peak but frequent weather disruptions lead to delay in transportation. At least, proper storage will help farmers in takcling weather-related challenges, said Bihari Sayogi, President of the Farmers and Orchardists' Union.

"We urge the government to install small-scale processing plants in rural areas so that produce can be preserved and processed locally," he added.

The harvesting has started two weeks back, but erratic weather conditions are affecting the quality of the crop, said Chunni Lal, a cherry grower.