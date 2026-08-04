Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹30 lakh reward, DSP promotion for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday, where the state government announced a ₹30 lakh cash incentive and an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The announcement came after the Rajnandgaon-born weightlifter won a silver medal in the women's 53 kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The chief minister said the recognition reflected the state's commitment to honouring exceptional sporting achievements and encouraging athletes to pursue excellence. He said Yadav's success had brought pride to both Chhattisgarh and the country.

Reward and promotion announced after Commonwealth Games silver Congratulating the athlete, Sai said Gyaneshwari had scripted history by winning a silver medal in her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance. Competing in the women's 53 kg category, she lifted a combined weight of 199 kg to secure the podium finish.

The chief minister recalled meeting Yadav before her departure for Glasgow, when he wished her success, and said he had also congratulated her through a video call after her medal-winning performance. Welcoming her at his official residence, he described the occasion as a proud moment for the entire state.

Sai announced that the athlete would receive a cash incentive of ₹30 lakh along with an out-of-turn promotion to the post of DSP. According to him, the decision was taken to acknowledge her dedication, discipline and determination while also motivating other athletes to excel at national and international competitions.

He said Yadav's journey demonstrated that success could be achieved despite limited resources if backed by sustained hard work and perseverance. He added that her achievement would inspire young people, particularly girls, to pursue sports with confidence and commitment.

Government highlights focus on sports infrastructure The chief minister said the Chhattisgarh government was working to strengthen the state's sporting ecosystem by improving infrastructure, expanding access to world-class coaching and training facilities, and providing athletes with necessary resources.

According to Sai, identifying sporting talent, creating opportunities and recognising achievements form the core of the state's sports policy. He said such measures would encourage more athletes from Chhattisgarh to compete at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other international events.

The government also said it aimed to create an environment where athletes could develop their full potential through sustained institutional support. Sai said investments in sports infrastructure and athlete development would continue so that promising players receive better opportunities from grassroots to elite levels.

He expressed confidence that Gyaneshwari's success would strengthen interest in weightlifting and other sports among young people across the state. Her achievement, he said, would motivate aspiring athletes to pursue international success while representing both Chhattisgarh and India.