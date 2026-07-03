Chhattisgarh CM Sai lauds rehabilitation work at Sothi Ashram for leprosy patients

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday visited the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram at Sothi in Janjgir-Champa district and praised its efforts in providing healthcare, rehabilitation and livelihood support to people affected by leprosy.

The institution, established in 1962, has evolved from a treatment centre into a rehabilitation and community support facility aimed at helping patients reintegrate into mainstream society.

Institution provides healthcare and shelter Founded by late social worker Sadashiv Govind Katre, who himself had experienced leprosy, the Ashram was set up with the aim of ensuring dignified rehabilitation for affected individuals.

The campus currently houses a 20-bed hospital where free treatment, medicines, dressing services, food, clothing and accommodation are provided to patients and other needy individuals.

The facility also includes a pathology laboratory and X-ray services. Patients requiring advanced treatment are referred to higher medical institutions.

According to officials, around 75 people are currently residing at the Ashram and approximately 120 workers are engaged in service-related activities there.

Chief Minister Sai described the institution as “a true pilgrimage of humanity, compassion and service” and said leprosy had long been associated with social discrimination in addition to physical suffering.

Focus on self-reliance and skill training Apart from medical treatment, the Ashram also provides vocational training aimed at helping residents become self-reliant. Training is offered in farming, horticulture, tailoring, carpet weaving, rope-making, chalk-making, welding, computer education and driving.

The institution also supports educational needs of children belonging to affected families.

Officials said regular health and eye camps are organised at the Ashram. More than 10,000 cataract surgeries have reportedly been carried out so far with support from government agencies and the local administration.

During a health camp held on Wednesday, over 300 people underwent medical examinations and awareness activities related to serious diseases including cancer were conducted.

Sai also inspected Sant Guru Ghasidas Hospital located inside the Ashram premises and said helping individuals stand on their own feet with dignity was among the highest forms of public service.