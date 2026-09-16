Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys earthen lamp from roadside vendor in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall at Telibandha Marine Drive in Raipur, where Meera was selling earthen lamps. Sai bought an earthen lamp from her for the upcoming ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and gave her ₹1,000, according to the state government.

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CM speaks to vendor about welfare schemes The chief minister also spoke to Meera about her work and family and asked whether she was receiving benefits under central and state government welfare schemes. Meera told him that she had opened a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and was receiving ₹1,000 every month under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Sai said government schemes become meaningful when their benefits reach eligible beneficiaries directly and help improve their circumstances. He said the Jan Dhan scheme had helped connect poorer and vulnerable households with the banking system, allowing benefits from different welfare programmes to reach beneficiaries’ accounts.

He said the monthly assistance provided through Mahtari Vandan Yojana supports women with their daily expenses and contributes to their financial confidence.

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The CM said roadside vendors, potters, artisans and women selling locally made products were part of the state’s economic activity and self-reliance. He urged people to support local sellers and artisans, saying purchases also support the livelihoods of families behind those products.

Lamp to symbolise service and participation The lamp purchased from Meera will be part of the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Sai said an earthen lamp symbolises hope and positive resolve and can represent how individual acts of service can contribute to wider social participation.

He said the programme seeks to connect service, public welfare and development with people’s participation. The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be organised from September 17 to October 17, the government said.

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Sai appealed to residents to participate in the campaign by contributing to cleanliness activities, environmental protection, helping people in need and other forms of public service according to their capacity.

He said acts such as helping someone in need, maintaining cleanliness, planting and caring for a tree, or purchasing an item from a local artisan could also become forms of public service.

The government said Sai’s interaction with Meera also highlighted the reach of welfare schemes at the local level. The chief minister said Jan Dhan had enabled people to connect with formal banking services, while Mahtari Vandan provides monthly financial assistance to women in the state.

The roadside interaction was presented by the government as a message supporting local labour and self-employment. Sai said the purchase of locally made products was not merely a transaction, as it also supported the skills, work and livelihoods of small vendors and artisans.

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He urged citizens to join the service campaign and contribute through small, practical efforts in their communities.