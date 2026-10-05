Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to pitch investment opportunities at Singapore forum

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reached Singapore to participate in SING Forum 2026, where the state is expected to present its investment opportunities, infrastructure and development potential to investors and business representatives.

Chhattisgarh has been nominated by the Ministry of External Affairs to participate in the inaugural edition of SING Forum 2026, organised by the Singapore Business Federation. The forum will provide the state an opportunity to engage with Singapore-based investors and representatives of the business community.

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Sai is scheduled to participate in a CEO roundtable during the forum, where he will hold discussions with investors and industry representatives from Singapore. The discussions are expected to focus on investment opportunities across sectors in Chhattisgarh and areas where the state is seeking greater private investment and industrial activity.

The chief minister has said the state government is seeking to expand investment opportunities by leveraging its industrial policy, natural resources, infrastructure and skilled workforce. The government is also seeking to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s position as an investment destination and expand its engagement with international investors.

State to highlight industrial base and emerging investment opportunities At the forum, Chhattisgarh is expected to present its existing industrial base as well as opportunities in emerging sectors. The state government is also likely to highlight its infrastructure, availability of natural resources and human capital while outlining areas where international businesses could explore investment and partnerships.

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The CEO roundtable will provide an opportunity for direct discussions between the state leadership and potential investors. The interactions are expected to cover sector-specific opportunities, investment prospects and possibilities for industrial collaboration between businesses in Singapore and Chhattisgarh.

Sai was received in Singapore by India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, following his arrival.

The participation in SING Forum comes as the Chhattisgarh government steps up its outreach to investors outside India. The state has been using investor-focused forums and business engagements to present its industrial and economic opportunities and seek potential investments.

The government’s industrial policy is one of the mechanisms being used to attract businesses and facilitate investment in the state. Its international outreach is also aimed at increasing engagement with companies and investors evaluating opportunities in India.

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Singapore engagement comes amid focus on expanding investment Chhattisgarh’s participation in the Singapore forum will allow the state to present its investment proposition directly to representatives of the business community. The discussions are expected to focus on areas where the state can attract investment and build longer-term commercial partnerships.

The state government has identified investment and industrial expansion as part of its broader economic development agenda. Its pitch at the forum is expected to centre on the combination of its resource base, infrastructure, workforce and policy framework.

For international investors, the engagement will provide an opportunity to assess sector-specific prospects in Chhattisgarh and interact with the state leadership. The outcome of these discussions could help identify areas for further engagement between Singapore-based businesses and the state.

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The visit also reflects the state government’s efforts to expand its investor outreach beyond domestic business forums. Through its participation in international platforms such as SING Forum 2026, Chhattisgarh is seeking to increase its visibility among global businesses and position itself as an investment destination within India.