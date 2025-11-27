Chhattisgarh draws ₹6,826 crore investment proposals at Delhi roadshow

Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth ₹6,826 crore and indications of over 3,000 new jobs from two Investor Connect meetings held in New Delhi, as the state steps up its national outreach to attract private capital into manufacturing and services.

The sector-focused events, part of an industrial promotion roadshow, were organised by the Department of Commerce and Industries and the Department of Tourism, Government of Chhattisgarh, in partnership with industry chamber FICCI. The sessions highlighted project pipelines and incentives under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, with a particular focus on specialty steel and tourism and hospitality.

One of the largest individual proposals came from APL Apollo Industries Group. Chairman Sanjay Gupta met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and outlined the group’s intent to invest around ₹1,200 crore in new industrial projects in the state. The group has also proposed to set up a 100-bed charitable hospital as part of its plans.

“Chhattisgarh is rapidly emerging as one of India’s investment destinations,” Sai said, adding that the response from companies in Delhi underlined the role of the 2024–30 policy in simplifying procedures and providing a clearer incentive framework for investors.

State officials used the platform to stress that facilitation timelines are now a key part of the pitch, describing a shift from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business”. As an example, they pointed to the state’s first proposed semiconductor manufacturing project, for which land was allotted within 45 days of approval.

For investors in specialty steel, officials highlighted access to raw materials, skilled labour and grid power, along with connectivity to national freight corridors. The state is seeking downstream and value-added steel investments rather than only primary capacity, with discussions covering alloy steel and fabricated products.

To support hiring, the policy offers a 30% capital subsidy with an employment-linked multiplier. The subsidy can rise to between 1.1 and 1.5 times the base rate for projects that commit to larger workforce numbers, according to the industry department. Projects with an investment of at least ₹1,000 crore or those generating 1,000 or more jobs are eligible for customised incentive packages.

The tourism-focused interaction targeted investors in eco- and adventure tourism, spiritual and cultural circuits, and premium hospitality. Officials noted that tourism has been granted “industry” status under the 2024–30 policy, making projects eligible for industrial incentives. A dedicated homestay policy and additional benefits for projects located in Bastar and Surguja were also positioned as hooks for investors looking at long-term plays in under-served destinations.

Since the launch of its current industrial policy, Chhattisgarh has recorded investment intentions of about ₹7.83 lakh crore across sectors, according to state government figures presented at the roadshow. These include proposals in specialty steel, metals, engineering, electronics and food processing, as well as in services such as tourism, IT/ITES, logistics and healthcare.

