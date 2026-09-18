Chhattisgarh lights 1.50 crore lamps as Seva Sankalp Abhiyan focuses on public participation

Chhattisgarh witnessed the lighting of more than 1.50 crore ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ on September 17 as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with citizens across the state participating in a programme organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service. The initiative brought together communities in villages, cities and public spaces, while promoting the campaign’s stated focus on service, good governance and collective resolve.

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Modi had dedicated his life to the nation and public service. He said several major decisions had been taken under the Prime Minister’s leadership, giving fresh momentum to public welfare and nation-building. Sai also said the country was moving towards new development achievements under Modi’s leadership.

Statewide participation in programme The ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ programme involved women, young people, farmers, workers, students, public representatives and other citizens. Participants lit lamps collectively and conveyed their good wishes to the Prime Minister. At several locations, the lamps were arranged into attractive patterns and messages.

The programme was organised across different districts, with citizens gathering at temples, public squares, prominent grounds and other public locations. The state government said the events created an atmosphere of service and public participation, while conveying a message of cooperation and a collective commitment to positive social change.

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The lamp-lighting activity was presented as an expression of public appreciation for Modi’s long public life, service and commitment to nation-building. The government said participation from different sections of society gave the programme a broad community dimension.

The initiative also formed part of a wider campaign scheduled to continue for one month. The government has linked the activities to its stated objective of encouraging citizens to participate in public-welfare and community-oriented programmes.

Campaign to continue until October The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being conducted across Chhattisgarh from September 17 to October 17. Various public-service and public-participation activities are planned during this period, with the campaign seeking to extend the message of service and good governance to people across the state.

According to the government, the campaign aims to connect different sections of society with constructive activities focused on public welfare. The programme’s stated objectives include strengthening participation, cooperation and a commitment to positive social change.

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The statewide lamp-lighting event was organised within this broader framework. Citizens participated at multiple locations, with lamps used to express good wishes and appreciation for the Prime Minister’s public service.

The government described the participation as a collective expression of enthusiasm and resolve. The supplied programme details do not specify district-wise lamp counts, individual event attendance or the expenditure associated with the initiative.

The campaign will continue with activities linked to service and public participation through October 17, according to the state government’s announcement.