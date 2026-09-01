Chhattisgarh plans end-to-end mineral value chain, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh is seeking to build an integrated mineral value chain covering exploration, mining, processing, value addition, advanced manufacturing and recycling, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday, as the state invited investors to participate in the latest auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks.

Advertisement

Speaking at a roadshow for the eighth tranche of the auction organised by the Union Ministry of Mines at Mayfair Lake Resort in Nava Raipur, Sai said Chhattisgarh’s mineral wealth and emerging potential in critical minerals could help attract investment, support new industries and generate employment opportunities.

The latest auction tranche comprises 20 blocks across seven states, of which five are located in Chhattisgarh. Sai called on investors to view the blocks as an opportunity to develop activities beyond extraction, including mineral processing, value addition, innovation and downstream manufacturing.

Growing potential for critical minerals in Chhattisgarh Critical minerals have gained importance across sectors such as defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, batteries, clean energy, electric mobility, digital technology and advanced manufacturing. Sai said India’s growing dependence on strategic resources and global competition for mineral supply chains made secure domestic availability important for economic and national security considerations.

Advertisement

The chief minister said Chhattisgarh has potential for lithium and rare earth elements in Katghora and Bastar, graphite, vanadium and gallium in Balrampur, phosphorite in Balod, and nickel, chromium and glauconite in Mahasamund.

The state government, he said, was working to improve the investment environment through its new industrial policy and ease-of-doing-business measures. The incentives offered include capital investment assistance, stamp duty and electricity duty exemptions, interest subsidies and employment-linked incentives.

Sai also highlighted the rise in mineral revenue. According to the state government, annual mineral revenue was around ₹400 crore when Chhattisgarh was formed and had risen to more than ₹16,000 crore. Mineral revenue is being used for development and public welfare, including works in mining-affected regions through the District Mineral Foundation Trust.

Advertisement

Two digital initiatives were launched during the programme. The E-Ret Sangwari portal will enable concessional sand supply to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Tin Portal is intended to bring greater transparency to the procurement process and help tribal communities involved in tin production in Dantewada obtain fair prices.

Union minister of state for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey stressed the need for self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals while calling for responsible mining and protection of the environment and local communities. Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel said the state would provide handholding support for environmental, forest, land acquisition and other approvals.

Rajat Bansal, managing director of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, said 40 exploration projects had been launched during the past two and a half years and more than 2,800 km of geological surveys had been completed. He said 65 mineral blocks had been auctioned so far, with potential revenue estimated at around ₹4 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Two MoUs were signed at the event, including an agreement between Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and Indian Overseas Bank for financial cooperation and another with Pt Ravishankar Shukla University for training in corundum cutting and polishing.