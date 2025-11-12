Chhattisgarh secures ₹33,321 crore investment pledges at Ahmedabad Investors Meet

Chhattisgarh has drawn fresh investment proposals totalling ₹33,321 crore at the Ahmedabad leg of its Investors Connect series, with projects spanning energy, green manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and emerging technologies. The proposals are expected to generate around 10,532 jobs across the state.

Torrent Power Ltd. submitted the largest commitment of ₹22,900 crore for setting up a 1,600 MW thermal power plant, which is estimated to create 5,000 jobs. Onix-Three Enersol Private Ltd. proposed a ₹9,000 crore investment in green hydrogen and steel manufacturing, while Mala Creation Pvt. Ltd. and Sapphire Semicon Pvt. Ltd. shared plans to develop solar and semiconductor units respectively.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, addressing the gathering, said that the state’s approach of “speed, stability, and support” had helped streamline approvals and strengthen investor confidence. He added that over 350 reforms have been introduced in less than two years, focusing on simplifying clearances and extending incentives for industries in tribal regions.

Officials said that Chhattisgarh has received investment commitments of over ₹7.5 lakh crore since the introduction of its new industrial policy. The state has also seen strong interest in energy-related sectors, securing ₹3.5 lakh crore in proposals at its recent Energy Summit.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Nava Raipur is being developed as a hub for IT, data centres, and semiconductor manufacturing, while the state’s tourism sector—now recognised as an industry—offers emerging opportunities in hospitality and wellness.