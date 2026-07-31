Chhattisgarh seeks central assistance for Bastar infrastructure and ₹10,500 crore fertiliser plant

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on July 31 and sought central assistance for a series of infrastructure and industrial projects, including a proposed ₹10,500 crore gas-based urea plant in Rajnandgaon and permanent electricity connections for 461 remote villages.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Sai also proposed the establishment of an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Raipur or Bastar and discussed rail, road, aviation, irrigation, healthcare and education projects planned for the Bastar region.

The Chief Minister informed Modi that land had been made available for the proposed urea plant and that the required state-level approvals had been completed. He sought an early decision from the Centre to facilitate the project’s implementation.

The state government expects the plant to improve the availability of fertilisers in Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions. It said the project could also create direct and indirect employment and generate economic activity in transportation, logistics, maintenance and other associated services. The scale of these benefits will depend on the project receiving the remaining approvals and beginning commercial operations.

Sai also requested special central assistance to connect 461 villages, including settlements in Bastar and other geographically or security-sensitive areas, to a permanent electricity grid. These villages are currently receiving power through off-grid arrangements.

The state government said regular grid-based electricity could improve the functioning of schools, health centres, telecommunications networks and public services. It could also support livelihood activities, agricultural operations and small enterprises in settlements where access to infrastructure has remained limited.

Education, healthcare and transport projects proposed for Bastar During the meeting, Sai presented details of the state government’s development plan for Bastar, including initiatives being implemented under ‘Niyad Nella Nar 2.0’ and ‘Bastar Munne’. According to the government, the programmes cover 5,542 villages and are intended to benefit around 39 lakh people across the Bastar division.

The initiatives focus on extending access to food rations, Ayushman Bharat benefits, Jan Dhan accounts, forest rights, housing assistance and other government schemes. The state has said that administrative outreach is being expanded in remote settlements to improve access to public services and welfare programmes.

Sai informed the Prime Minister that 421 schools that had previously remained closed in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism had been reopened. The government also plans to establish education cities in Orchha and Jagargunda, based on the model developed in Dantewada.

The proposed education centres are expected to offer schooling and residential facilities to children from remote and tribal communities, along with assistance for competitive examination preparation.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister said more than 34 lakh people had been screened under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan. The state is working to expand super-speciality healthcare services in Jagdalpur and establish a medical college in Geedam.

Sai also sought the Centre’s support for an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Raipur or Bastar. He said the institute could make use of the state’s medicinal plant resources and traditional healthcare knowledge for education, clinical services and research. The project could also support local livelihoods connected with the cultivation and processing of medicinal plants.

The meeting covered the Jagdalpur-Raoghat railway line, which is estimated to cost ₹3,513 crore, as well as the expansion of regular air services from Jagdalpur. Sai also discussed the final phase of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway and the proposed construction of a barrage on the Indravati river.

According to the state government’s assessment, the proposed barrage could extend irrigation facilities to approximately 32,000 hectares. The project’s final coverage will depend on its detailed design, approvals and implementation.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to develop infrastructure around Chitrakote and Tirathgarh and promote Bastar Dussehra as a tourism attraction. The state said the projects would seek to increase local livelihood opportunities while preserving the region’s cultural and environmental character.

Sai cited the participation of more than four lakh young people in the Bastar Olympics and said the government intended to expand sporting opportunities in the region.

Investment proposals and digital governance discussed The Chief Minister informed Modi that Chhattisgarh had received investment proposals valued at approximately ₹8 lakh crore since the introduction of its Industrial Development Policy 2024-30.

According to the state government, the proposals cover new areas of investment, including artificial intelligence data centre parks, semiconductors, hyperscale data centres, business process outsourcing, garments, chocolate manufacturing, electronic equipment and intraocular lenses.

These figures represent proposed investment rather than completed expenditure. The eventual contribution to employment and economic output will depend on individual projects securing approvals and financing and progressing to construction and commercial operations.

Sai also referred to Chhattisgarh’s position in NITI Aayog’s investment-friendliness assessment and outlined provisions under the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026. The legislation provides a framework for risk-based regulation, self-certification and time-bound approvals for industries and entrepreneurs.

The proposed ₹500 crore state AI mission was another subject discussed during the meeting. The government plans to examine the use of artificial intelligence in education, healthcare, agriculture and public administration. It said the initiative would focus on improving public service delivery, transparency and administrative efficiency.

Sai said 528 services offered by 36 departments were available online through the Sewa Setu portal. He also referred to the Chief Minister’s Helpline 1076, automatic mutation of land records following property registration, and registration services enabled through Aadhaar and video-based know-your-customer verification.

The Chief Minister told Modi that the state had recorded an 18% increase in Goods and Services Tax revenue, while mineral revenue had also risen. He mentioned the auction of tin and lithium blocks in Chhattisgarh as part of efforts to develop the state’s mineral sector.

Women’s livelihoods also figured in the discussion. Sai said 10.42 lakh women in the state had been included in the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ category and that the government was working towards helping another 14 lakh women achieve economic self-reliance. He invited the Prime Minister to attend a proposed Lakhpati Didi conference in Raipur in 2027.