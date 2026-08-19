Chhattisgarh: Women IAS officers now lead 12 districts after latest reshuffle

Women IAS officers are now at the helm of 12 of Chhattisgarh’s 33 districts after the state government carried out an administrative reshuffle on August 18. The latest appointments have placed women officers in charge of Sakti, Kabirdham and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.

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The reshuffle has brought 2016-batch IAS officer Jayshree Jain to Sakti as collector. Tulika Prajapati, who previously headed Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, has been appointed collector of Kabirdham. Tanuja Salam, director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, has been moved to Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as collector.

With these changes, women officers account for 12 of the state's 33 district collector positions, or roughly 36% of the total.

A wider spread across the state The 12 districts currently headed by women IAS officers are spread across different parts of Chhattisgarh and include both older districts and newer administrative formations.

The list includes Kondagaon, where Nupur Rashi Panna is collector; Bemetara, headed by Pratishtha Mamgai; Narayanpur, headed by Namrata Jain; and Balod, headed by Divya Mishra. Rena Jamil is the collector of Surajpur.

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Following the latest reshuffle, Jayshree Jain is in charge of Sakti, Tulika Prajapati of Kabirdham and Tanuja Salam of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.

The remaining districts with women collectors are Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, headed by Padmini Bhoi Sahu; Balrampur-Ramanujganj, headed by Chandan Sanjay Tripathi; Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, headed by Santan Devi Jangde; and Korea, headed by Roktima Yadav.

The August 18 order forms part of a broader transfer exercise involving IAS officers across Chhattisgarh. The changes have affected postings in several districts as well as state government departments.

What the collector's post involves The district collector is the administrative head of the district and plays a central role in coordinating the work of different departments. The responsibilities include revenue administration, monitoring development projects and reviewing the implementation of government schemes.

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Collectors are also involved in disaster management and coordination during emergencies. At the district level, they work with departments responsible for education, healthcare, social welfare, women and child development and other public services.

In matters involving law and order, the district administration coordinates with the police and other agencies. The collector's office also serves as an important interface between the state government and local administration.

The latest appointments put women officers in charge of districts with different administrative requirements, including tribal and rural areas as well as districts with developing urban centres.

The appointments increase the representation of women at the district's highest administrative level. However, the proportion of women collectors is not by itself a measure of administrative performance. Outcomes will depend on how effectively district administrations implement government programmes, manage public services and respond to local administrative priorities.

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The latest reshuffle therefore changes the composition of district-level leadership while retaining the collector's established role in implementing government policy and coordinating administration at the local level.