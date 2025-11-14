Children’s Day special: Bandhan Life Reveals the Secret to Funding Your Child’s Education

“What will you be when you grow up?” It’s a question every child hears—and answers—with wide eyes and even bigger dreams. An astronaut, a doctor, a teacher, a cricket star. Their imaginations have no limits—and neither should the possibilities we create for them.
This Children’s Day, while we celebrate the joy, innocence, and potential in every child, it’s also the perfect time for us, as parents and caregivers, to pause and reflect: Are we doing enough to protect and nurture those dreams?
Because while love gives them the courage to dream, it’s planning and preparation that give those dreams the wings to fly—even when life takes an unexpected turn.
Today’s life insurance does more than offer financial protection. It has evolved into a powerful tool for long-term savings and goal-based planning—especially when it comes to your child’s education.
Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Bandhan Life, says, “Whether you're preparing for school fees, college expenses, or even overseas education, child-focused insurance plans offer a structured way to build an education fund that keeps their dreams on track, no matter what.”
“At Bandhan Life, we believe in strengthening relationships by offering plans that don’t just protect—but empower,” Mishra adds.
Depending on your goals and risk appetite, here are some tailored solutions for your child’s education:
Life insurance offers more than just peace of mind—it delivers practical, structured support when you need it most. Many child plans come with guaranteed payouts at key educational milestones like school, college, or higher studies, helping you avoid last-minute financial stress. In the event of a parent’s untimely passing, most plans also include a waiver of future premiums, so your child’s benefits continue without interruption. Whether you choose a ULIP for market-linked growth or a guaranteed plan, you enjoy the dual advantage of protection and wealth creation—all while staying disciplined in saving for your child’s long-term future.
This Children’s Day, along with toys, books, and sweet treats, consider giving your child something that lasts a lifetime: the gift of financial security and opportunity.
A well-chosen life insurance plan is more than a policy—it’s a commitment. A quiet but powerful way of saying: “I may not always be there—but I’ve made sure your dreams can still come true.” Because every child deserves not just love—but the chance to fly.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
