Cholamandalam Investment & Finance logs 21% jump in Q1 Net Profit at ₹1,135.91 cr

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services division of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group has reported a 21 per cent growth in its April-June 2025 net profit at ₹1,135.91 crore, the company officials said.

The city-headquartered firm had registered a net profit of ₹942.23 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, they added.

The total income during the quarter under review grew by 26 per cent to ₹7,330.78 crore, as compared to ₹5,828.97 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, the company said in a release on Saturday.

The aggregate disbursements made during the quarter under review remained flat at ₹24,325 crore, as against ₹24,332 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Disbursements under the Vehicle Finance segment during the June quarter went up by 7 per cent to ₹13,647 crore, from ₹12,766 crore made in the same quarter of last year.

The Loan Against Property vertical distributed ₹4,705 crore during the quarter under review, witnessing a growth of 21.45 per cent from ₹3,874 crore registered in the year-ago period, the release added.

The home loans segment in the June quarter witnessed a marginal decline with disbursements of ₹1,764 crore, as compared to ₹1,778 crore disbursed during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The small and medium enterprises loan (SME business) also recorded a decline in disbursements with ₹1,705 crore during the April-June 2025 quarter as against ₹2,160 crore disbursed in the corresponding quarter of last financial year."This decline is due to conscious call to slow down certain low ROTA (Return on Total Asset) products in this segment", the company said.

The gold loan business which was launched during the April-June 2025 quarter made disbursements of ₹100 crore, the company said.