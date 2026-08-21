Christopher Nolans The Odyssey becomes the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hit "The Odyssey" has crossed another major box office milestone by becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time with a collection of USD 1.352 billion worldwide.

The movie, an adaptation of the famed Greek epic of the same name, surpassed 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" with USD 1.338 billion to claim the top spot, reported Variety.

Nolan's mythological epic, the first movie ever to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, released in theatres on July 17, but it has continued to dominate the box office despite facing a challenge by another summer blockbuster in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

The big-budget adaptation of Homer's epic poem of almost 3,000 years old has generated USD 516 million domestically and USD 835 million internationally - a massive collection for any movie, but especially an R-rated drama set in distant past.

"The Odyssey", which is also one of those rare movies to have sparked a cultural debate and a renewed interest Greek mythology, is the only third R-rated movie after "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Joker" to cross USD 1 billion in revenue.

"The Odyssey" is also the biggest hit of Nolan's career as it has surpassed the earning of his 2012 superhero drama "The Dark Knight Rises" (USD 1.08) billion).

"The Odyssey" features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the battle-weary Ithacan king on a perilous, decade-long journey back home at the end of the Trojan War. In Ithaca, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) are trying to keep the many suitors vying for the throne at bay.