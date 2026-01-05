CII delegation flags stronger investment climate in UP after talks with CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh is increasingly emerging as a preferred investment destination, with industry leaders citing improved law and order, faster approvals, and stronger infrastructure following a meeting between a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

The delegation, led by CII President Rajiv Memani and including Umashankar Bhartia of India Glycols Ltd., discussed industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and policy reforms aimed at accelerating investments in the state.

Industry representatives said the governance and administrative framework in Uttar Pradesh has become more predictable and execution-focused, enabling time-bound implementation of projects and reducing operational hurdles for businesses.

According to the delegation, stricter law enforcement and administrative stability have played a critical role in improving investor confidence. They noted that entrepreneurs across sectors are increasingly considering Uttar Pradesh for new projects and expansions.

Infrastructure build-out—spanning expressways, industrial corridors, airports, logistics hubs, and utilities such as power and water—was highlighted as a key enabler for industrial growth. Recent policy reforms, including decriminalisation of certain business-related provisions and enhanced incentives, were also cited as contributing to higher domestic and global investment interest.