Clever Hunt Pvt. Ltd. secures ₹75 Cr structured debt from Syndicate Finance to support manufacturing expansion

Clever Hunt Private Limited, one of South India's textile manufacturing and export enterprises, has secured a ₹75 Crore structured debt facility to support its next phase of growth and international expansion. The financing has been arranged and extended by Mumbai-based financial institution M/s. Syndicate Finance, acting as the sole lender for the transaction.

In a demonstration of its commitment to supporting India's export-led manufacturing sector, M/s. Syndicate Finance, a Mumbai-based provider of structured corporate lending solutions, has sanctioned and disbursed a ₹75 Crore secured debt facility to Chennai-headquartered textile manufacturer and exporter Clever Hunt Private Limited.

The facility has been specifically structured to support Clever Hunt's execution of confirmed export orders exceeding USD 45 Million, comprising approximately USD 30 Million of orders from the United States and EUR 15 Million from European markets.

Syndicate Finance strengthens presence in export finance

With global supply chains increasingly diversifying toward India, export-oriented manufacturers require funding structures capable of supporting large procurement cycles, production schedules, logistics commitments, and foreign customer payment terms.

Recognising these requirements, Syndicate Finance designed a structured debt solution tailored to Clever Hunt's operational requirements, export cycle dynamics, and growth objectives.

The facility demonstrates the lender's capability to assess complex manufacturing businesses, evaluate international trade opportunities, and deploy capital to support large-scale commercial expansion.

Industry observers note that institutional lenders play a key role in enabling Indian manufacturers to compete globally by providing timely access to working capital and growth financing.

Credit evaluation and transaction structuring

Before extending the facility, Syndicate Finance undertook a comprehensive review of Clever Hunt's business fundamentals, movable and immovable assets, including its export order pipeline, customer relationships, production capabilities, management strength, operational track record, supply-chain ecosystem, and projected cash flows.

The completion of the transaction reflects the lender's assessment of Clever Hunt's ability to execute its international commitments and maintain sustainable growth.

The financing has been structured to ensure adequate liquidity throughout the manufacturing and export cycle, enabling production and delivery to overseas buyers.

Through this transaction, Syndicate Finance has reinforced its reputation as a financing partner capable of supporting large and complex commercial transactions across India's manufacturing sector.

Strategic deployment of capital

The ₹75 Crore facility arranged by Syndicate Finance will support several key business initiatives:

Export order financing

The majority of the facility will be utilised to finance procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, packaging, logistics, and shipment of export orders for customers across North America and Europe.

Manufacturing expansion

The funding will facilitate the expansion of Clever Hunt's manufacturing ecosystem across textile hubs including Tirupur, Erode, Bhiwandi, and Ahmedabad, thereby increasing production capacity and operational flexibility.

Operational modernisation

A portion of the financing will be deployed toward process automation, quality assurance systems, production optimisation, and enhanced compliance infrastructure required by international retail buyers.

Supply chain strengthening

The facility will further support vendor development, raw material procurement, and supply-chain integration, ensuring the company can scale operations while maintaining quality and delivery standards.

Financing India's manufacturing growth story

As India continues to emerge as a preferred sourcing destination for global apparel brands, access to institutional finance has become increasingly important for manufacturers seeking to capitalise on international opportunities.

Transactions such as the Clever Hunt financing highlight the role played by lenders like Syndicate Finance in bridging the capital requirements of export-oriented businesses and enabling them to compete on a global stage.

By providing customised funding solutions to growth-oriented enterprises, Syndicate Finance contributes to India's manufacturing ecosystem, export competitiveness, and employment generation across industrial clusters.

The transaction is expected to facilitate export revenues, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, and support the broader objective of expanding India's presence within global apparel supply chains.

An important transaction for garment export industry

The execution of the ₹75 Crore facility further enhances Syndicate Finance's credentials as a provider of structured corporate debt solutions.

With increasing demand for flexible growth capital among Indian manufacturers, Syndicate Finance is positioned to play a role in supporting businesses seeking expansion, modernisation, acquisitions, working capital enhancement, and export-led growth.

Tags: Clever Hunt Pvt. Ltd., Syndicate Finance, Made in India, Corporate finance, Debt financing, MSME funding, and Start Up Financing.