Clooney says he’d join Noah Wyle on ‘The Pitt’ 'in a heartbeat'

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Hollywood star George Clooney says he is ready to return to the medical drama space and would happily join his former "ER" co-star Noah Wyle on HBO Max series "The Pitt".

Clooney and Wyle worked together on NBC’s hit medical drama, which ran from 1994 to 2009. Wyle now headlines "The Pitt", portraying the role of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. The show’s second season arrives in January.

Clooney was asked about making an appearance on "The Pitt" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and the 64-year-old actor replied, "I’d do ‘The Pitt’ in a heartbeat.”

He added that he hasn’t yet spoken to Wyle about appearing on the show.

“It is his show. I don’t want to interrupt. But I am deeply proud of him, if I’m allowed to be proud of him,” he said.

Clooney earlier told "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and Wyle have “been really dear friends" since they starred in the pilot episode of "ER".

“He is just the most honorable, talented young man… I cannot be happier for his success on the show,” Clooney said.

Clooney's "Jay Kelly" will see him in the titular role of a well-known actor. The Netflix movie is directed by Noah Baumbach and also features Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

It follows a friendship between Kelly (Clooney) and his manager Ron Sukenick (Sandler) as they travel through Europe and reflect on their life choices, relationships, and legacies.