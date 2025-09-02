Club Mahindra International Resorts for a Family Trip

With Club Mahindra’s international resorts, your family holiday can be a unique experience in various locations.. Imagine your kids discovering new cultures, you unwinding in luxury, and the whole family bonding over adventures. Whether it’s beaches, popular cities, or sweeping landscapes, Club Mahindra resorts aim to blend comfort, style, and local charm to turn your travel plans into reality.

Here are some top international resorts that can be a good fit for your next family getaway.

1. Club Mahindra Arabian Dreams Resort - Dubai, UAE

Dubai has become a popular family holiday destination, with a mix of modern attractions and Arabian culture. This resort in Dubai has family-friendly amenities and access to well-known attractions.

What to Do:

Visit Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world

Spend a day at Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark

Go on a desert safari for dune bashing and camel rides

Shop at the Dubai Mall and explore the Dubai Aquarium The fountain show at Downtown Dubai is a popular evening activity.

2. Club Mahindra Mac Boutique Bangkok – Thailand

For families who enjoy culture, food, and shopping, this resort in Bangkok can be a good base. The Thai capital is known to be vibrant, colourful, and offers activities for kids and adults.

What to Do:

Take a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River

Visit the Grand Palace and Wat Arun

Shop at Chatuchak Weekend Market

Enjoy authentic Thai food at family-friendly restaurants Bangkok is a good option for a short break. You could plan a 3–4 night stay to explore the highlights.

3. Citadines Marina Halong, Vietnam Resort

Known for its culture, history, and natural beauty, Vietnam is becoming a popular choice among families seeking new experiences. Staying at this resort in Vietnam lets you enjoy beaches, markets, and landscapes all in one trip.

What to Do:

Cruise along Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

About 3-4 km, discover Cannon Fort, Cat Ba National Park, Hang Dau Go Caves.

Cat Ba Market: A 16-minute walk to local shopping. Tip: Try authentic Vietnamese street food like pho and banh mi—known for being delicious, affordable, and enjoyed by kids and adults.

4. PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur,

Malaysia is a tropical location with a mix of beaches, rainforests, and cities. The resort in Malaysia is for families looking to balance relaxation with exploration.

What to Do:

Visit the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur

Relax on the beaches of Langkawi

Explore Batu Caves for a spiritual and cultural experience

Take kids to Legoland Malaysia or KLCC Bird Park for a fun-filled day Tip: Malaysia offers shopping opportunities, so you could consider adding an extra day to explore the local markets and malls.

5. Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka

Just a short flight from India, Sri Lanka is an emerging family holiday destination. The resort in Srilanka from Club Mahindra allows you to enjoy beaches, tea plantations, and cultural aspects in one trip.

What to Do:

Explore the temples and the Hindu Kovil

Relax at Mount Lavinia beach and Gangaramaya Temple

Take a train ride through tea plantations in Colombo

Visit Dehiwala Zoo with kids Tip: Plan your visit between December and March for optimum weather.

Why Choose Club Mahindra International Resorts?

When you travel with Club Mahindra, you’re not just booking a hotel; you get a family holiday experience. From curated activities for kids to spa sessions for adults, these international resorts are designed for everyone. Each destination offers a mix of local flavours, cultural insights, and family bonding activities.

Club Mahindra Membership – Your Passport to Global Holidays

A Club Mahindra Membership gives you access to 140+ resorts in India and across the world, including these international locations. With a membership, you don’t just plan a holiday; you potentially secure memorable vacations for your family.

Club Mahindra Membership fees vary depending on the plan you choose, but they are designed to suit different family needs and budgets. Think of it as an investment in a lifetime of travel.

If you look at Club Mahindra reviews online, you'll find families sharing stories of seamless experiences and unforgettable trips. Make the Most of Your Family Holidays Abroad

This year, you can consider going beyond the usual domestic trips and treating your family to an international holiday. Whether it’s resorts in Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore or Sri Lanka, Club Mahindra aims to ensure comfort, convenience, and joy.

With a Club Mahindra Membership, your family may get priority bookings, curated experiences, and other benefits that make every holiday special. From hill stations in India to international resorts, your next vacation can always be just around the corner.