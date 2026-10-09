CM Dhami announces ₹1 crore for science infrastructure in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced ₹1 crore for the Border Hill District Science Festival and related programmes, alongside plans to link state STEM laboratories with artificial intelligence and establish mobile science labs in every development block. The announcements were made on Friday at the inauguration of the fifth Border Hill District Children’s Science Festival in Bageshwar.

Advertisement

Investment in science access The two-day event, organised under the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) at Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College in Mandalsera, has 240 selected young participants from Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.

Dhami said the funding would support the festival and related activities aimed at encouraging research and innovation. He also announced that science and innovation centres would be established in every district. The proposed Lab on Wheels initiative would take science learning to all development blocks, while linking STEM labs with artificial intelligence is intended to introduce students to emerging technologies.

The chief minister said the government was promoting science and technology education in schools, including artificial intelligence, robotics and drone technology. He urged students to read widely, explore new ideas and keep asking questions. Dhami said young participants could go on to become scientists, engineers and researchers, contributing to the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Advertisement

Technology and local opportunities Dhami said science festivals in border and hill districts give students a platform to display their abilities and encourage scientific thinking, creativity and innovation. He asked students to take inspiration from former President APJ Abdul Kalam and contribute to the development of Uttarakhand and the country through science and research.

The chief minister also called for robotics and drone technology to be incorporated into school education and referred to a proposed conference on women’s development and science. He said science and technology were being used to promote innovation, transparency in government services and smart agriculture. A Science City is being developed in Dehradun, while a science centre is being developed in Champawat.

Dhami also referred to efforts to promote local products through the House of Himalayas brand and expand self-employment opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, beekeeping and homestays.

Advertisement

During the festival, he interacted with the young participants and answered their questions. Four teachers, Kavita Harkotiya, Deep Chand Joshi, Harimohan Aithani and Khayali Datt, were honoured for their work in science.

The announcements outline a proposed expansion of science infrastructure beyond the festival itself, including district-level centres and mobile labs. The government’s stated aim is to expose students to modern technology and encourage innovation across the state.