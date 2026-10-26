CM Dhami clears ₹496 crore for education, roads and Kumbh works

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling about ₹496 crore for education and development works. The approvals cover Samagra Shiksha expenditure, preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela, roads, water infrastructure, helipads and temple facilities.

The largest component is ₹445.92 crore for outstanding salaries, allowances and related expenditure for secondary and elementary schools and teacher education institutions under the Secondary Education Department’s Samagra Shiksha programme.

Education and Kumbh preparations For the 2027 Kumbh Mela, Dhami approved ₹8.43 crore to expand Kangra Ghat on the right bank of the Ganga canal in Bahadrabad block of Haridwar district. He also approved expenditure of ₹14.57 crore for furniture and decorative fabrics to be hired for the event, at the cost recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee.

The approvals include smaller construction projects across several constituencies. These include ₹13.50 lakh for a helipad near the Public Works Department guest house in Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Garhwal, and ₹46.46 lakh for 1,000 metres of interlocking tiles, including a wall, from Duchuda market in Mulakot gram panchayat to Government Inter College Mulakot in Champawat district.

Roads and local infrastructure Road works account for several of the remaining sanctions. Dhami approved ₹2.04 crore for a new road from Jakhed to Sumari Kaproli in Tehri Garhwal, ₹4.09 crore for expansion, improvement and surfacing of the Bhattigaon-Tarsimoli road linked to the Ganai-Bankot route in Pithoragarh, and ₹1.91 crore for maintenance of the Udpalta-Uparouli road in Kalsi block of Dehradun district.

A further ₹3.82 crore has been sanctioned to improve and surface the Kasyalekh-Harinagar-Aksoda road between kilometre 1 and kilometre 8 in Nainital district. In Udham Singh Nagar, ₹3.84 crore will go towards a six-kilometre hot-mix road from the food warehouse in Pratappur to Vakil Farm via Talwar Farm.

Other approved projects include ₹61.39 lakh for a 1.5-kilometre concrete road between Dhungalgawn and Ojhatalla in Pithoragarh, ₹4.94 crore for improvements and surfacing on sections of the Lohaghat-Barakot-Simalkhet-Kaflikhan-Bhanoli road in Champawat, and ₹87.94 lakh to rebuild a road from Harshit Biswas’s house towards Kinchun Mandal’s house in Surendranagar village, Udham Singh Nagar.