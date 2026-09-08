CM Dhami hails young Uttarakhand climbers after successful Mount Kilimanjaro ascent

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met young mountaineers Master Riyansh Pant and Prisha Rawat at the Chief Minister’s residence and congratulated them for successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. He wished both children a bright future and praised their courage, determination and confidence.

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CM Dhami said climbing a challenging peak such as Mount Kilimanjaro at such a young age was a remarkable achievement. He said the two children had brought pride to Uttarakhand and their success would inspire other children and youth to set ambitious goals and strive to achieve them.

Young climbers unfurl Tricolour at 5,895 metres Nine-year-old Riyansh Pant is a resident of Chinakhan in Almora, while 10-year-old Prisha Rawat hails from Bailparao in Nainital district. Both successfully summited the 5,895-metre Mount Kilimanjaro on August 22, 2026, and unfurled the Tricolour at the summit.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand’s children and youth have no shortage of talent, courage or capability. Young people from the state are excelling in mountaineering, sports and other adventure activities and bringing laurels to Uttarakhand at national and international levels.

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He said the state government is working continuously to encourage young talent and provide better opportunities for them to move ahead. The achievement of Riyansh and Prisha, he added, reflects the potential of young people to take on demanding challenges with confidence and determination.

State backs youth talent and adventure pursuits Dhami said achievements in mountaineering and adventure activities can encourage a wider culture of aspiration among children and youth. By recognising young achievers and supporting their development, the state can help promising talent pursue larger goals and represent Uttarakhand on bigger platforms.

The meeting with the two climbers also underscored the value of perseverance and self-belief. Their ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro at nine and 10 years of age stands as an example of how young achievers can overcome demanding challenges through preparation and resolve.

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The Chief Minister congratulated both climbers again and wished them continued success. He said their achievement would motivate other children and young people to identify ambitious goals, pursue them with dedication and bring greater recognition to Uttarakhand.

The government’s focus, he said, remains on creating opportunities that allow young talent to develop and excel. The state’s emerging mountaineers, sportspersons and adventure enthusiasts are increasingly contributing to its growing reputation beyond Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand’s strong culture of courage and adventure encourages young people to take on difficult challenges. He added that the government would continue promoting talent and creating opportunities for youth across the state with sustained support available.