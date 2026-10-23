CM Dhami highlights skills and entrepreneurship at UPES convocation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami used UPES’s 24th convocation ceremony in Dehradun to urge graduates to pursue entrepreneurship, innovation and employment generation, while highlighting the state government’s focus on education, technology and transparent recruitment. The ceremony was held on Thursday at the university’s Bidholi campus, where six students received silver plate awards.

Advertisement

A total of 4,795 students are being awarded degrees this year, comprising 3,806 students from regular programmes and 989 from UPES Online. Dhami congratulated the graduates and said their next phase would require sustained effort, humility and a willingness to keep learning.

Skills for a changing economy Dhami said young people would be central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He urged graduates not only to seek jobs but also to create employment through self-employment and entrepreneurship. He said a person’s identity was shaped by conduct, humility and values, and encouraged students to apply their knowledge for the benefit of society and the country.

The Chief Minister pointed to artificial intelligence, data science, green energy and digital technology as important areas of change. He said Uttarakhand was working to strengthen education, science, technology and research. The state has implemented the National Education Policy 2020, while Doon University has established a Centre for Hindu Studies to connect modern education with cultural heritage and values. A Science City is also being built in Dehradun to encourage scientific thinking and innovation, he said.

Advertisement

Dhami referred to an essay competition in which more than 250,000 students took part, submitting views and suggestions on different subjects. He said the participation reflected young people’s awareness of social and national issues.

Jobs and public health On employment, Dhami said more than 35,000 young people had received government jobs in Uttarakhand over the past five years. He said the state had introduced a strict anti-cheating law to improve transparency in recruitment and provide opportunities based on merit and effort.

On Friday, Dhami flagged off the Drug Free Uttarakhand Walkathon organised by the ONGC Officers Association at the Dr BR Ambedkar Ground at ONGC in Dehradun and administered a pledge for a drug-free state. He said substance abuse affected individuals, families and communities, and called for young people to lead awareness efforts rather than remain participants alone.

Advertisement

Dhami said government and police action needed to be supported by parents, teachers, social organisations and other community members. He also highlighted awareness, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation alongside action against illegal drug trade. Sports, yoga, exercise, positive peer groups and healthy routines, he said, could help young people avoid addiction.