CM Dhami holds Ganga puja ahead of Uttarakhand cabinet meeting in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and cabinet colleagues performed Ganga puja and attended the aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Monday, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years as head of a government. The ceremony preceded a cabinet meeting at the Mela Control Building on the banks of the river.

Dhami prayed for Modi’s health and long life, and for the prosperity and progress of the country and the state. Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, and has since completed 25 years in government leadership, according to the state government.

Governance beyond the capital The cabinet meeting in Haridwar is part of the Dhami government’s initiative to convene meetings in different districts. The stated objective is to bring governance closer to local communities and ensure that regional development priorities and public concerns receive attention at the state level.

The state government had previously held a cabinet meeting at Banbasa in Champawat district. It says meetings outside the state capital help officials and ministers consider local requirements directly and advance decisions related to public interest.

Holding the Haridwar meeting at the Mela Control Building also places cabinet deliberations in a city closely associated with the Ganga and religious pilgrimage. The government has described district-level meetings as a way to make administration more accessible across Uttarakhand.

The government says district-level cabinet meetings are intended to bring decision-making closer to residents rather than keeping deliberations in the capital. It says the format allows ministers to focus on local needs, public-interest issues and development priorities across Uttarakhand and hear local concerns directly too.

Religious observance and public service Before the meeting, Dhami and ministers performed rituals and offered prayers at Har Ki Pauri. The chief minister sought blessings for Modi’s continued good health and long life, while also praying for national and state prosperity, public welfare and progress.

The occasion marked the 25-year milestone since Modi first took office as Gujarat chief minister. The state government noted that his tenure as head of a government began on October 7, 2001, and continued later at the national level as prime minister.

The cabinet’s Haridwar meeting continued the state’s approach of taking deliberations to different districts, following the earlier meeting in Banbasa. According to the government, the practice is intended to give greater priority to district-specific needs and help move decisions on local development forward.