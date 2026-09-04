CM Dhami launches farmer-focused ‘Manorama Krishi Rakshak’ app

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched the farmer-focused mobile application ‘Manorama Krishi Rakshak’, developed by the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti, at the CM Camp Office. Describing the application as useful for farmers and self-help groups, Dhami congratulated the organisation and said modern technology can help make essential agricultural information and services more easily accessible.

He said initiatives using technology effectively can support farmers by providing relevant information and services conveniently.

Weather alerts and crop-specific advice on one platform Representatives of the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti said the app seeks to provide real-time weather information and alerts, crop-specific agricultural advice, AI-based crop disease identification, agriculture and market information, and transport and logistics-related facilities through a single digital platform.

The application also includes facilities intended to connect self-help groups and rural enterprises with markets. The committee said it was developed after taking into account the practical requirements of farmers and is intended to provide digital support from agricultural production through to market access.

By bringing several agriculture-related services together, the platform seeks to make information available to farmers in a more convenient manner. Weather alerts can help users remain informed about conditions, while crop-specific advice and AI-based disease identification are intended to provide more targeted agricultural support.

The market and logistics components further seek to connect farm-related activity with the next stages of the supply chain. The inclusion of self-help groups and rural enterprises expands the platform’s focus beyond individual farm operations.

Focus on digital support for farmers and rural enterprises Dhami said the application could prove useful for farmers and self-help groups and highlighted the potential of technology to improve access to agricultural services. The initiative is aimed at using a digital platform to address practical needs faced by farmers in their daily activities.

The app’s stated objective is to provide digital assistance across the agricultural value chain, covering information, advice, disease identification, market-related inputs and transport and logistics facilities. It also seeks to help rural enterprises and self-help groups connect with markets.

The launch was attended by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, along with Kamla Dabral, Rajesh Dabral, Anshul, Pranjal Naudiyal and Surveer Singh Kathait of the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti.