CM Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks support for key projects, invites him to Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continuous support and inviting him to visit the state for key project inaugurations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister acknowledged central assistance for major initiatives, including funding for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, infrastructure approvals, and support for Char Dham Yatra services. He also presented updates on projects such as the Dehradun Ring Road and Rishikesh-related works.

Dhami briefed the Prime Minister on efforts to develop Uttarakhand as a global tourism and wedding destination, alongside promoting winter tourism and spiritual economic zones. He also highlighted the growing footfall at Adi Kailash and the expansion of adventure tourism activities.

The Chief Minister placed several key demands before the Centre, including extension of the RRTS to Haridwar and Rishikesh, construction of the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway, and expansion of air connectivity infrastructure.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening rail connectivity across the state, including new rail line proposals and faster execution of ongoing projects.

Highlighting governance initiatives, Dhami informed that thousands of homestays have been registered to boost tourism, while schemes like the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarojgar Yojana and startup support programmes are driving employment and economic growth.