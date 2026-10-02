CM Dhami pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri and Uttarakhand statehood martyrs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and later paid homage to martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at the Shaheed Sthal in Dehradun.

Gandhi, Shastri remembered At his residence, Dhami offered floral tributes to portraits of Gandhi and Shastri and recalled their contributions. He said Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and humanity would continue to inspire society.

Dhami said Gandhi’s thoughts remained relevant for promoting peace, harmony and social cohesion. Remembering Shastri, he said the former prime minister’s simple life, honesty, sense of duty and dedication to the nation were an inspiration for everyone.

The chief minister also referred to Shastri’s slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, saying it would continue to underline the contribution of soldiers and farmers to nation-building.

Dhami said the ideals of both leaders would continue to inspire people to serve the nation and society.

At the Secretariat, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan also paid floral tributes to Gandhi and Shastri. Other senior officials offered tributes on the occasion. Bharatkhande Music College presented a group rendition of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jan’.

Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Nitesh Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande and Navneet Pandey, besides other senior officers and employees, were present.

Tribute to statehood martyrs Later, Dhami visited the Shaheed Sthal at the Kachahari complex in Dehradun and paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

The chief minister said the separate state of Uttarakhand became possible because of the struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of the statehood activists. He said their contribution to the creation of the state would always be remembered.

Dhami said the state government was committed to the respect and welfare of statehood activists and the families of those who died during the movement.

He said building a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Uttarakhand in accordance with the aspirations of the statehood movement would be a true tribute to the martyrs.

Dhami also said the sacrifices of the statehood movement should continue to guide the government and people in working towards the development of Uttarakhand. He emphasised the importance of preserving the values and aspirations associated with the movement while ensuring that the benefits of development reach people across the state.

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das was also present at the Shaheed Sthal.