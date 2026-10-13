CM Dhami says Bisen’s experience will support Uttarakhand’s development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Dr Dhal Singh Bisen on his appointment as the state’s governor and expressed confidence that his experience would support the state’s development agenda.

Dhami’s message welcomed Bisen to the constitutional post and wished him a successful tenure. The Chief Minister said Bisen’s long political experience, dedication to public service and contribution to public life were inspirational.

Experience across public roles According to the statement, Bisen is a former cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, a former member of Parliament and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Dhami referred to these roles while highlighting Bisen’s involvement in public affairs and social service.

The Chief Minister said he expected Bisen’s experience and guidance to give a new direction to Uttarakhand’s development and accelerate the state’s progress. The message connected the incoming governor’s record in state and national politics with expectations around development and governance in Uttarakhand.

The statement did not specify when Bisen would take charge, outline the terms of his appointment or provide details of any immediate priorities for his tenure. It focused on Dhami’s congratulations and his expectations of the contribution Bisen could make in the constitutional role.

Focus on governance priorities Dhami also wished Bisen a successful, distinguished and auspicious tenure. He said that under Bisen’s guidance, Uttarakhand would establish new dimensions in development, good governance and public welfare.

The remarks presented Bisen’s political experience as a source of guidance for the state, while framing development, governance and public welfare as areas in which Uttarakhand should continue to make progress. These were expectations expressed by the Chief Minister rather than details of a policy programme announced alongside the appointment.

Bisen’s previous roles, as listed in the statement, include service in the Madhya Pradesh government and Parliament, along with senior leadership in the BJP. Dhami’s message drew on that background to explain his confidence in the incoming governor’s ability to guide the state’s development journey.

The statement offered no further information about the appointment process or the transition to the governor’s office. It also did not mention any meetings between Dhami and Bisen. The message remained centred on the Chief Minister’s formal welcome, his assessment of Bisen’s public service and his hope that the tenure would contribute to development, good governance and public welfare across Uttarakhand.