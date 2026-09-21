CM Dhami says stronger M-PACS can support Uttarakhand’s rural economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said stronger cooperative institutions can play an important role in strengthening the state’s rural economy and creating opportunities for farmers, youth and women.

Dhami was addressing the inaugural session of the Shri Laxmanrao Inamdar Second Cooperative Leadership Training Programme organised by Sahakar Bharati Uttarakhand at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. He addressed the programme virtually from the Chief Minister’s residence.

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Paying tribute to Sahakar Bharati founder Laxmanrao Inamdar on his birth anniversary, Dhami said leadership training can help strengthen cooperative institutions and improve their ability to respond to changing requirements.

“Strong leadership will strengthen M-PACS, strong M-PACS will strengthen villages, and strong villages will contribute to a prosperous Uttarakhand,” Dhami said.

He also referred to several initiatives related to the cooperative sector launched from Pantnagar, including the release of the Sahakar Granth, the Devbhoomi Sarathi initiative of the state cooperative federation, new courses in the cooperative sector, a social media reels campaign aimed at connecting youth with cooperatives and the M-PACS leadership training programme.

M-PACS to support rural economic activity Dhami said cooperation can be useful in addressing some of the challenges faced by Uttarakhand, particularly in its mountainous regions. He highlighted its potential role in supporting mountain agriculture, reducing migration, improving market access for local products and strengthening rural livelihoods.

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The chief minister said Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are an important part of the state’s cooperative system and are being developed into M-PACS to make them more capable of meeting emerging requirements.

According to Dhami, M-PACS can help provide better services to farmers, create opportunities for young people and support economic activity in rural areas. He said effective leadership is necessary for these institutions to function efficiently, which is why the leadership training programme has been introduced.

Dhami said connecting farmers, youth and women with the cooperative movement remains a priority for the state government. He added that the government is working to expand the role of cooperation beyond cooperative societies and make it a means of public participation and economic empowerment.

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He urged participants to strengthen cooperative activities in their respective areas and encourage wider participation. The chief minister said coordinated efforts would be needed to strengthen villages, expand opportunities for youth and support farmers’ economic position.

Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Pantnagar university vice-chancellor Shivendra Kumar Kashyap, Sahakar Bharati national general secretary Deepak Chaurasia, state president Vinod Kumar Gaud, organisation minister Maniram Nautiyal, state treasurer Sudhir Kumar Joshi, Dr Brijesh and Dr Dinesh Kumar Singh also joined the programme virtually.