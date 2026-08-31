CM Dhami seeks global jobs roadmap, language training for Uttarakhand youth

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to develop skill and language training programmes for Uttarakhand youth based on employment opportunities and skilled manpower requirements in foreign countries.

Aligning training with overseas demand Dhami issued the directions during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence with India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica Mayank Joshi, Ambassador to Ethiopia Devesh Uttam and High Commissioner to Zambia Alok Ranjan Jha. The discussions covered employment prospects, demand for skilled human resources and opportunities available to young people from Uttarakhand in the three countries.

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The Chief Minister asked officials to maintain regular coordination with the concerned Indian missions to obtain updated information on sectors where skilled manpower is required and employment opportunities are available. He said the state should train young people according to the needs of overseas markets, including providing necessary language skills.

Dhami said Uttarakhand’s youth possess talent and ability and can secure better opportunities internationally when equipped with skills matching global demand. He directed officials to assess employment prospects and manpower requirements in different countries and prepare an effective action plan for training.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to increase employment and self-employment opportunities for young people. He stressed that overseas opportunities should be systematically communicated to youth, while the necessary training should be provided in advance.

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Opportunities in tourism, healthcare and industry Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand’s progress in the homestay sector and said foreign delegations visiting the state could be taken to homestays to familiarise them with the state’s model. He also identified pharmaceuticals, industry, Ayurveda and wellness as sectors with significant potential, calling for effective international promotion of the state’s strengths in these areas.

Jamaica High Commissioner Mayank Joshi said tourism, healthcare and agriculture offer several employment opportunities in Jamaica. He particularly highlighted demand for trained personnel in nursing and said youth could be linked to opportunities through skill training aligned with these requirements.

Zambia High Commissioner Alok Ranjan Jha said the country has a broad requirement for skilled manpower, particularly in education and agriculture. He assured the state government that a detailed note on areas requiring skilled personnel would be provided and offered all possible cooperation.

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Ethiopia Ambassador Devesh Uttam said there are opportunities in management and logistics in Ethiopia, besides prospects in pharmaceuticals and floriculture.

Dhami said coordination with Indian missions should be strengthened to ensure that information about overseas employment opportunities reaches eligible youth in Uttarakhand. He called for a planned approach that combines market assessment, skill development and language training so young people can compete effectively for international jobs.

Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey were also present during the meeting.