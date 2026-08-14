CM Dhami urges Doon University students to become future ready amid technological change

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged students at Doon University to dream big, develop new skills and prepare for a future shaped by rapid technological change, as he inaugurated the university’s 2026-27 induction session on Thursday. He also interacted with students and launched new academic and community facilities.

Dhami inaugurated a biological sciences laboratory building constructed at ₹11.20 crore, a central library building built at ₹17.39 crore and the Doon University Community Radio Station 88.4 FM. He announced that the central library would be named after Dr BR Ambedkar. Two electric buses will be provided for students, while foreign language departments teaching Spanish, German, French, Chinese and Japanese will be strengthened with additional posts.

University facilities and future ready skills During the student interaction, questions focused on migration, employment, higher education, science, technology, artificial intelligence and traffic congestion in Dehradun. Dhami said reverse migration was gaining momentum, with the government promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment through schemes covering tourism, industry, solar livelihoods and local enterprises.

He said changing technology was altering the nature of employment while creating new opportunities. Students needed to continuously upgrade their skills and become future ready, he said. The state is promoting AI, machine learning and big data in universities and research institutions, while projects including a science city and astro park are being developed.

Dhami said the government was strengthening higher education infrastructure, expanding colleges, model colleges, women’s hostels, IT laboratories and examination facilities. Up to ₹18 lakh is being provided as research grants under the Chief Minister Research Promotion Scheme.

Jobs, entrepreneurship and civic participation The Chief Minister said more than 34,000 young people had received government appointments over the past five years, while recruitment exams were being conducted under a strict anti-cheating framework. Candidates clearing written examinations for UPSC, NDA and CDS can also receive up to ₹50,000 for interview preparation.

He said the government’s youth development vision extended beyond government employment, with support for homestays, organic farming, tourism and local businesses intended to create opportunities closer to home. Elevated roads over the Bindal and Rispana rivers are also being pursued to address Dehradun’s traffic congestion.

Dhami separately marked the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at his official residence. He urged citizens to display the Tricolour at homes, establishments and public places, follow the flag code and encourage children and young people to respect the national flag. He said the campaign represented national unity, pride and participation in nation building.