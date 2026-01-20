CM Dr Mohan Yadav to Pitch MP’s Energy, Tech and Tourism Vision at Davos

Madhya Pradesh is set to present its investment policies and long-term development priorities on the global stage as Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav participates in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. Under his leadership, the state will outline its economic strengths, policy stability, and future-ready growth model before global policymakers, industry leaders, and investors.

During the forum, Madhya Pradesh will highlight its balanced approach to energy production and green growth. International sessions in Davos will focus on utility-scale renewable energy projects, clean energy infrastructure, and energy transition models, positioning the state as a dependable destination for long-term investments in the energy sector.

Industry- and manufacturing-focused discussions will emphasise defence production, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, logistics, and industrial infrastructure. Interactions with global industry representatives will showcase the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem, industrial policies, and its potential for large-scale employment generation.

Technology and innovation sessions will centre on artificial intelligence, digital governance, and technology-driven solutions. These discussions will reflect Madhya Pradesh’s practical approach to leveraging digital tools in governance, industry, and service delivery.

Tourism will be another key focus area, with global sessions highlighting the state’s rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, experience-based tourism offerings, and improving connectivity. Dialogues on sustainable tourism, community participation, and destination branding will underline Madhya Pradesh’s growing presence on the global tourism map.

Deliberations on health, social infrastructure, and human development will focus on preventive healthcare, technology-enabled health services, and human-centric development models, aligning social progress with economic growth.

Through thematic sessions, roundtables, and high-level one-on-one meetings at Davos, the state aims to open concrete avenues for investment, industrial collaboration, and strategic partnerships. These engagements are expected to facilitate capital inflow, technology transfer, and employment generation.