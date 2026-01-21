CM Hemant Soren Positions Jharkhand’s Next 25 Years at Global Stage in Bloomberg Interaction at Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren engaged in an in-depth interaction with Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Managing Director Sunita Rajan, outlining the state’s long-term development vision as it marks 25 years of statehood.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said Jharkhand has arrived on the global platform with a renewed sense of confidence, backed by a clear roadmap for the next 25 years. He underlined that the state is moving beyond a mineral-dependent economic model and is increasingly focusing on green industrialisation, critical minerals, clean energy, human capital development and inclusive growth.

Advertisement

CM Soren emphasised that the state government is pursuing a balanced development strategy that prioritises sustainability and employment creation, while integrating global investments, technology partnerships and institutional collaboration into its growth framework. He noted that Jharkhand’s engagement at Davos reflects a broader shift towards proactive global outreach and long-term economic positioning.

The interaction also highlighted Jharkhand’s intent to communicate its development narrative directly to international policy, business and media platforms, strengthening its visibility among global stakeholders.

During the meeting, Bloomberg Asia-Pacific representatives shared plans for a Global Special Roundtable to be held in India in October this year. The proposed event is expected to convene Fortune 500 CEOs, global industry leaders, policymakers and eminent international figures, including the former Mayor of New York.

Advertisement

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Managing Director Sunita Rajan extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to participate in the roundtable and expressed interest in presenting Jharkhand’s development agenda and emerging investment opportunities before global leadership.

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Media, part of Bloomberg Media’s global network, plays a key role in shaping international business and policy discourse across television, digital, print and global events platforms in the Asia-Pacific region.