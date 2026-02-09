CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s AI Hospital Push with Lord’s Mark Industries

In a landmark step towards redefining India’s public healthcare infrastructure, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd today announced the successful installation of the world’s first AI-based, contactless remote patient monitoring system at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The advanced system has been deployed in a step-down ICU ward as part of the newly inaugurated medical college complex.

The facility was formally inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, marking a defining moment in the state’s healthcare journey and positioning Assam at the forefront of AI-enabled clinical care in India.

The initiative reflects the proactive leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who has taken a clear and deliberate step to elevate Assam’s public healthcare infrastructure to world-class standards. By championing the adoption of advanced AI-driven clinical technologies in partnership with Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, the state is ensuring that its citizens gain access to more accurate diagnostics, faster clinical guidance, and globally benchmarked standards of care setting Assam apart as a national leader in future-ready healthcare delivery.

With this deployment, Assam becomes India’s first state to operationalise an AI-driven hospital model within the public healthcare system, leveraging continuous, non-intrusive patient monitoring to enable early risk detection, real-time clinical insights, and faster, more accurate medical decision-making. The system eliminates physical contact while tracking vital parameters round-the-clock, enhancing patient safety, infection control, and clinical efficiency, particularly in high-dependency care settings.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, said, “India’s healthcare system is at a pivotal inflection point where technology must move beyond pilot projects to become core clinical infrastructure. Our collaboration with the Government of Assam reflects a shift from reactive care to predictive, AI-led healthcare delivery. By deploying the world’s first contactless, AI-based remote patient monitoring system, we are enabling clinicians with continuous, real-time insights that support more accurate diagnosis, timely intervention, and improved patient outcomes. Assam’s leadership in adopting this model sets a powerful national benchmark for scalable, future-ready public healthcare.”

The initiative aligns with Assam’s broader ambition to strengthen healthcare access and quality through advanced digital infrastructure, while also serving as a replicable blueprint for other states, central health institutions, and private hospital networks across India.

For Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, the deployment reinforces its strategic focus on building globally relevant, Made-in-India healthcare technologies that address real-world clinical challenges, while working closely with governments and institutions to modernise India’s healthcare ecosystem.

As India accelerates toward technology-enabled public services, today’s milestone in Guwahati stands as a powerful signal of what is possible when policy vision, innovation, and execution come together—setting a new national benchmark for AI-led healthcare transformation.

To know more visit: www.lordsmark.com

