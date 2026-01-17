CM Sukhu urges Centre to ban import of apples during peak season

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at New Delhi and pleaded for banning apple imports during the apple production months from July to November.

During his meeting on late Friday evening, he also urged Goyal to increase the duty on apples to 100 per cent in other months in order to discourage apple imports.

The CM requested for the intervention of the Centre to protect the interests of about 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in apple cultivation and added that the contribution of apple in the state's total fruit production is 80 per cent. He said that it generates an annual income of ₹4500 crore.

He also raised the matter with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged for speedy action.

Sukhu apprised Goyal about the concern of apple growers of the state regarding the reduction in import duty on the fruit. He said that apple imports have increased nearly two-and-a-half times over the past ten years and added that this would increase the volume further due to the free trade agreement.

He said that the seasonal window for the import of New Zealand apples is between April and August with 25 per cent tariff, however, for other months the previous 50 per cent duty remains applicable .

He further said that various free trade agreements shall not only adversely affect the in-season apple trade but also impact the price of apples stored in cold storage in the state and the off-season trade.