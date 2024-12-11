New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Global beverages major Coca-Cola has sold 40 per cent stake in its India bottling business Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCBL) to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Though the company has not disclosed the amount of the deal, some media reports have pegged it at around ₹10,000 crore.

"The Coca-Cola Company today announced that it has reached an agreement with Jubilant Bhartia Group, a multi-billion conglomerate with global presence in diverse sectors, to acquire 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd," a joint statement said.

These changes and investment represent a significant milestone for Coca-Cola as the company continues to pursue its purpose to refresh the world and make a difference, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Coca-Cola India President Sanket Ray said:”We welcome Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca- Cola System in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca-Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

India is the fifth largest market of Coca-Cola globally.

The Atlanta-headquartered firm is divesting bottling operations globally as part of its asset-light strategy.