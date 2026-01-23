Coforge Q3 profit up 16 pc to ₹297 cr

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IT company Coforge on Friday said it has posted 16 per cent increase in consolidated profit at ₹296.7 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Coforge had posted a profit of ₹255.9 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Coforge grew by 28.5 per cent to ₹4,188.1 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹3,258.1 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said the company posted 5.1 per cent sequential growth in the December quarter, which is a seasonally weak quarter, along with 28.5 per cent year-on-year growth. Six large deals were signed during the period.

"A 30 per cent year-on-year increase in the next 12-month executable order book, and a robust large deals pipeline, gives us the confidence of maintaining our strong and sustained growth through both FY26 and FY27.

"Furthermore, the USD 2 billion core of Data, Cloud and AI-led engineering that will be created after Coforge and Encora come together, sets us up for sustained outperformance in the years to come," Singh said.

The company bagged orders worth USD 593 million during the quarter, and its executable order book for the next 12 months grew by 30.4 per cent on an on-year basis to USD 1.72 billion.

The company's headcount increased by 445 to 35,341.