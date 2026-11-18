New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran on Wednesday said limited coking coal reserves in India will force the domestic steel industry to continue relying on imports to meet its raw material requirements.

The domestic steel sector remains heavily dependent on coking coal. India imports about 90 per cent of its coking coal requirement.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ISA Coming Coal Summit here, he said "the availability of coking coal in India is limited by the reserves that we have. So, I don't think coking coal in India is sufficient to cater to the requirements of the Indian steel industry, both in terms of quantity and in terms of quality. So, we will be dependent on imports."

Australia, he said, remains an important source of best coking coal for India, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the country's coking coal imports.

"Of course, the best coking coal available is from Australia. That's why Australia still has more than a 50 per cent share of the coking coal that comes into the country," he explained.

Coking coal, also known as metallurgical coal, is a key input for steelmaking through the blast furnace route.

He further said that while government support has helped keep Chinese steel imports in check, the country's export surplus remains a threat to domestic producers.