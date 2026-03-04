Colours, cinema, celebration: Bollywood’s evergreen Holi anthems through the ages

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Bollywood has long been the unofficial soundtrack of Holi, producing a steady stream of festival songs that have become integral to the celebrations.

Some songs are recognised instantly, like "Rang Barse", "Holi Ke Din", "Balam Pichkari". Others are quieter gems, waiting to be rediscovered.

Here is a look at songs that tell the story of how Hindi film music captured the uninhibited spirit of the festival across generations and genres:

"Holi Aayi Re Kanhai" ("Mother India", 1957)

Often overlooked in the rush of popular numbers, this Naushad composition sung by Shamshad Begum remains one of Hindi cinema's most tender Holi offerings. Penned by lyricist Shakeel Badayuni for Mehboob Khan's landmark film, the song features Nargis and Sunil Dutt and draws on the lore of Lord Krishna's Rasleela.

"Ja Re Natkhat" ("Navrang", 1959)

Asha Bhosle's rendition of this V Shantaram classic, composed by C. Ramachandra and written by Bharat Vyas, captures a feisty Radha warning a mischievous Krishna to keep his distance. Its appeal has endured for over six decades, with composers continuing to pay tribute to it. The movie featured the filmmaker's wife Sandhya Shantaram and Mahipal in the lead roles.

"Khelenge Hum Holi" ("Kati Patang", 1970)

A Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar duet set to an R D Burman tune, this Anand Bakshi-penned number from Shakti Samanta's film captures the uninhibited joy of Holi. The song, which features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, carries added resonance given its narrative context - coaxing a widow to embrace the festival's communal spirit.

"Piya Sang Khelo Holi Phagun Aayo Re" ("Phagun", 1973)

Lata Mangeshkar lends her voice to S D Burman's classical composition in Rajinder Singh Bedi's "Phagun", as Waheeda Rehman dances to welcome spring while playing Holi with co-star Dharmendra.

"Holi Ke Din" ("Sholay", 1975)

No Holi playlist is complete without this Lata-Kishore duet from Ramesh Sippy's all-time blockbuster. Arriving on screen after Gabbar Singh's memorable "Kab hai Holi?" dialogue, the song features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini in a burst of festive colour.

"Hori Khele Raghuveera" ("Baghban", 2003)

Nearly three decades after "Sholay", Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini reunited for another Holi favourite and this time, Big B stepped up to the mic himself. Composed by Aadesh Shrivastava with lyrics by Sameer, the song features a powerful vocal lineup of Bachchan, Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan.

"Do Me a Favour, Let's Play Holi" ("Waqt: The Race Against Time", 2005)

Crooned by Anu Malik, Sameer Anjaan and Sunidhi Chauhan, this high-energy number has become a staple of Holi celebrations in the two decades since its release. Its infectious rhythm and soulful lyrics of the song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, make it an ideal opener for any festive gathering.

"Balam Pichkari" ("Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", 2013)

The undisputed Holi anthem for an entire generation, this Pritam composition with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya became an instant classic from Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the song is elevated further by the on-screen chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

"Go Pagal" ("Jolly LLB 2", 2017)

A fixture at Holi celebrations in recent years, "Go Pagal" is loved as much for Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi's energetic screen presence as for its punchy composition by Nilesh Patel, Chirantan Bhatt and Manj Musik.

"Jai Jai Shiv Shankar" ("War", 2019)

A reimagining of the 1974 original sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this rebooted version featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff brings explosive energy to any Holi playlist. The track's frenetic pace and dynamic choreography make it a natural fit for the festival.

"Holi Ke Rang Ma" ("Maharaj", 2024)

This fun Holi track comes from the Netflix film, which marked Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut alongside Shalini Pandey. The song features some amazing voices -- Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Sohail Sen, and Osman Mir -- and strikes a nice balance between a classical feel and a modern sound.

"Panwadi" ("Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", 2025)

Straight out of the Dharma's romantic drama, "Panwadi" is newest Holi anthem and it hits differently. The track masterfully blends rustic folk music with contemporary beats, and with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf bringing the colours, the vibe, and full-on festive energy.